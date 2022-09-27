ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
County
Seminole County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
wogx.com

Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida

The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Hurricane Ian floods Kissimmee roads, neighborhoods

The National Guard spent the day in Kissimmee rescuing people of all ages in different neighborhoods. The Kissimmee City manager says, areas like North Kissimmee by Central and Columbia Avenue. And the west side of town, by Woodside, Osceola High and Shingle Creek were affected.
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Blog#Fox

Comments / 0

Community Policy