wogx.com
Florida power outages: Here's when power will be turned back on after Hurricane Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida Power and Light (FPL) announced when they estimate power will be turned back on for customers remaining without power after Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S, made landfall in Florida last week. Utility companies in Florida have been...
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Cooler nights ahead for Central Florida after Hurricane Ian: How low temps will go
ORLANDO, Fla. - You might need a sweater for the next few nights as Central Florida is seeing much cooler temperatures after Hurricane Ian moved through the area this week. Thursday night dropped temperatures into the mid-60s and that trend is set to continue for the next several days. Today's...
wogx.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
wogx.com
Ian aftermath: Dozens dead in Florida as storm moves through Carolinas, Virginia
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina are assessing damage from its strike there. The remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
wogx.com
FOX 35 Care Force: Man travels in airboat around Central Florida helping people in flooded areas
FOX 35 Care Force is helping those in need on Saturday. We're out at the Wawa in Kissimmee helping people charge their phones and giving out free ice. Meanwhile, we're meeting some local heroes -- including Keith, who despite having no power at his house is out with his airboat helping and rescuing others in need.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian floods Kissimmee roads, neighborhoods
The National Guard spent the day in Kissimmee rescuing people of all ages in different neighborhoods. The Kissimmee City manager says, areas like North Kissimmee by Central and Columbia Avenue. And the west side of town, by Woodside, Osceola High and Shingle Creek were affected.
wogx.com
Several businesses in Daytona Beach slammed by Hurricane Ian
Volusia County was still experiencing heavy rain and wind gusts from Hurricane Ian late Thursday. Daytona Beach is beginning clean-up efforts after several shopping centers were damaged by the storm.
wogx.com
Osceola County officials give update on flooding, rescues after Hurricane Ian
Osceola County officials gave an update on Saturday on flooding and rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian. Due to rising waters from Hurricane Ian, The City of Kissimmee says there is a voluntary evacuation for Shingle Creek Reserve at The Oaks.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian: Several dogs rescued from flooded Orlando home, blind senior dog still missing
Orlando's Orlovista neighborhood is seeing catastrophic flooding after Hurricane Ian. FOX 35 spoke with a family who are still trying to rescue their dogs that are trapped in their flooded home.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian rescue and recovery efforts underway as death toll rises
Hurricane Ian killed at least three people in Central Florida, officials said. Nearly two dozen deaths have been reported across the state, though the death toll is expected to rise, state officials said Friday.
