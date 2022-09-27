Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,428 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.5 Million
This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with TechnoGym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble.
tinyhousetalk.com
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
yankodesign.com
Inspired by traditional Korean hanok homes, this family home smoothly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces
Nestled in Bugok, Changnyeong County is a beautiful family home inspired by the traditional hanok homes found in South Korea. Designed by TRU Architects, the Bugok Friday House was built as a weekend retreat in the countryside for the family. The architects have managed to integrate outdoor spaces smoothly and effortlessly into the blueprint of the home, creating a harmonious indoor-outdoor connection.
yankodesign.com
This secluded alpine home comes with three distinct pod-shaped living spaces
Designed as a series of alpine ski-lodge villas for guests looking to live in the lap of luxury on the mountaintops, the ‘Secluded’ glamping cabins come with a unique design that quite literally allows you to have a stunning view with each room. The three-pronged architecture presents a unique benefit, with each room having a full view of different sides of the mountains. With each room angled ever so slightly, they face in different areas, allowing you to see potentially both the sunrise and sunset rather well!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take peek at luxury living at sea: Homes on new superyacht now selling for up to $70M
The first 10 exclusive luxury residences aboard the private superyacht Njord have hit the market, according to The Agency, which has been tapped to handle marketing and sales. Shipbuilder Meyer Werft and Ocean Residences Development unveiled the lavish homes-at-sea last year. Njord has 117 private residences ranging from 1,500 to 9,000 square feet and two to six bedrooms. They came to market last week with a price tag between $8.5 million and $70 million — and a mind-boggling array of amenities.
homedit.com
Cabin Kitchens: Design Essentials and Inspiration
Modern-day cabin kitchens have a wide variety of styles. From the rustic modern log cabin kitchen ideas to sophisticated cabin chalets, there are designs that will interest anyone. Above all, coziness is key in cabin kitchens. For her own cabin renovation featured in House Beautiful, Heidi Caillier valued comfort and...
domino
How to Maximize a Hilly San Francisco Backyard: A Winding Wood Staircase
Unlike many San Franciscans during lockdown in 2020, this couple, an artist and a therapist, couldn’t simply start checking off their work to-do lists from the dining room table. Longing to stretch beyond the four walls of their Victorian home, the duo called upon local landscaping firm OR.CA’s principal designer, Molly Sedlacek, to transform their steep and inaccessible backyard into a space that’s equally productive as it is relaxing—starting with finally building stairs safe enough for their young daughter to climb.
CONTEMPORIST
This Tall And Thin House Is Designed For Living Across Five Floors
85 Design has sent us photos of their recently finished project, a modern home in Vietnam, that’s located on a small piece of land and includes a large arched opening on its facade. Due to the small land size (5m x 20m), and the need to design a home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 Editor-Approved (and Tested!) Sectional Sofas From West Elm on Sale Right Now
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
Comments / 0