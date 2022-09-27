Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wogx.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
WJCL
Videos show Hurricane Ian's path of destruction
Video above: Incredible drone video shows flooding in Orlando. After leaving catastrophic damage behind in Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. Videos are showing attempts in Florida to recover from the devastation caused by the deadly storm, while other footage shows the effects of heavy...
disneydining.com
Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath
When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
click orlando
VIDEO: 2 deer go for a swim in flooded Oviedo backyard
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A viewer in Oviedo captured this cute scene of two deer swimming in a flooded backyard in Oviedo. It shows what appear to be a doe and her fawn swimming in a flooded yard in the Twin Oaks subdivision, south of the Lake Jessup and Black Hammock area.
fox35orlando.com
Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater
ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
wogx.com
UCF students at Arden Villas apartments impacted by Hurricane Ian flooding
Hurricane Ian has caused flooding at some student apartment complexes near the University of Central Florida. Many first-floor apartments and cars at the Arden Villas were impacted by the rising waters. Some lifelong Florida residents call the flooding unprecedented.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon. The system – which reached Category 4 hurricane strengthen – is now a tropical storm but continued to drench Central Florida as it tracked across the state. Rescue efforts were underway...
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian death toll at least 7; 1 in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm after noon on Wednesday, but has since been weakened to a tropical storm. The storm is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. See live updates below:. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
wogx.com
Orlando weather forecast: Comfortable, Fall weather arrives in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 66 degrees. Another pleasant day across Central Florida. Plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. The weather will continue to be dry for the rest of the weekend. BEACHES:. Beautiful day for the beaches on Sunday. There will be an abundance of sunshine and dry conditions....
click orlando
Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening
ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
wogx.com
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to deliver baby girl at hospital
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida mother said she was dealing with "her own mental hurricane" when she and her family drove to a Melbourne hospital through Hurricane Ian's gusty winds and heavy rain to safely deliver their baby girl Wednesday – the same day the category storm made landfall in Florida.
click orlando
Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian. In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane...
WESH
How to check if flooding from Ian is impacting a road on your route in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you need to travel but are unsure of how flooding from Hurricane Ian will impact your route, there's a website that can help you plan. Florida Highway Patrol's live traffic and road conditions map can help. People should stay off the roads unless they must...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas
ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
click orlando
WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
click orlando
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
