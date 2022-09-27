ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath: When will Central Florida schools reopen?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Officials at schools, colleges, and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area assessing any damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far regarding reopening:. ALACHUA COUNTY. Alachua County Public Schools plans...
WJCL

Videos show Hurricane Ian's path of destruction

Video above: Incredible drone video shows flooding in Orlando. After leaving catastrophic damage behind in Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. Videos are showing attempts in Florida to recover from the devastation caused by the deadly storm, while other footage shows the effects of heavy...
disneydining.com

Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath

When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
click orlando

VIDEO: 2 deer go for a swim in flooded Oviedo backyard

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A viewer in Oviedo captured this cute scene of two deer swimming in a flooded backyard in Oviedo. It shows what appear to be a doe and her fawn swimming in a flooded yard in the Twin Oaks subdivision, south of the Lake Jessup and Black Hammock area.
fox35orlando.com

Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater

ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
wogx.com

Hurricane Ian death toll climbs including 3 fatalities in Central Florida

The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian is expected to rise as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. Nearly two dozen deaths had been reported across the state, three of which have been confirmed in Central Florida, officials said. A 72-year-old man in Deltona,...
click orlando

Crews tackle Orlando elementary school flood ahead of expected reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – After Riverdale Elementary School flooded due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian in Orlando, crews went to work to get it back in order ahead of the district’s expected opening date. Orange County Public Schools announced that they plan to reopen schools in the district...
click orlando

Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian. In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane...
wogx.com

Hurricane Ian strengthens on its way toward the Carolinas

ORLANDO, Fla. - After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida and downgrading to a tropical storm, Ian re-strengthened and became Hurricane Ian, a category 1 storm, Thursday afternoon, taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge, and winds. Late Thursday evening, Ian was...
click orlando

WATCH: Streets flood, winds pick up in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is cutting a path through Florida, heading toward the northeastern portion of Central Florida, sending bands of wind and rain throughout much of the state. The heavy rain is causing flooding in multiple areas of Central Florida, including low-lying portions of Daytona Beach.
click orlando

WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
