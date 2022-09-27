ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TheStreet

Las Vegas Casino Closing, Another Will Take Its Place

Land has become unbelievably precious in Las Vegas and not just on the Las Vegas Strip. Yes, any buildable property on the Strip itself has been selling for exorbitant prices, but anything that's downtown or Strip-adjacent has increased in value as well. This has forced resort/casino operators to give deep...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend

The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
TheStreet

Huge Band Coming to Las Vegas Strip

Most of the time, it’s probably pretty good to be Adam Levine. I mean, think about it. You’re the handsome lead singer of a multi-platinum band, one that always seems to land a hit single at least once per album. You’re also a judge on the singing competition “The Voice,” as well as an occasional actor.
TheStreet

Huge Star Looks Set for Las Vegas Strip Return

Nature abhors a vacuum. And so does Las Vegas. The live entertainment capital of the world has something for all tastes. If you’re just not a music person, you can just gamble all you want. (Though practice some common sense.) But if you do love music (and what kind...
E! News

A Boy Band Legend, R&B Royalty and a Las Vegas Fixture All Got Eliminated on The Masked Singer

Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. Vegas Night on The Masked Singer certainly had us placing our bets. Before the festivities could get rolling, however, there was still business from the Sept. 21 season premiere to address. After William Shatner and Eric Idle were unmasked last week as The Knight and The Hedgehog, respectively, the identity of The Hummingbird was still left to be revealed.
theodysseyonline.com

Sinning in Las Vegas

Going to Las Vegas for the weekend is practically a sacramental right of passage in college. It’s so crucial to our early adulthood development that Snapchat even made a filter that says “Vegas for the Weekend.” Damn Snapchat, you really do get it. But a weekend in...
Yardbarker

Gambit Pays Off for City of Las Vegas

Not many people were skeptical when the Raiders announced they were moving to Las Vegas. The success of the National Hockey League’s Golden Knights and what many felt was a perfect fit team in the Oakland Raiders made sense on many levels. As the team moves into the second season, it’s apparent that the gambit has worked out well for the city.
