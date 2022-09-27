Read full article on original website
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Casino Closing, Another Will Take Its Place
Land has become unbelievably precious in Las Vegas and not just on the Las Vegas Strip. Yes, any buildable property on the Strip itself has been selling for exorbitant prices, but anything that's downtown or Strip-adjacent has increased in value as well. This has forced resort/casino operators to give deep...
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
Huge Band Coming to Las Vegas Strip
Most of the time, it’s probably pretty good to be Adam Levine. I mean, think about it. You’re the handsome lead singer of a multi-platinum band, one that always seems to land a hit single at least once per album. You’re also a judge on the singing competition “The Voice,” as well as an occasional actor.
Huge Star Looks Set for Las Vegas Strip Return
Nature abhors a vacuum. And so does Las Vegas. The live entertainment capital of the world has something for all tastes. If you’re just not a music person, you can just gamble all you want. (Though practice some common sense.) But if you do love music (and what kind...
Adam Levine still set to perform in Las Vegas with Maroon 5 amid cheating scandal
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 will still perform at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 as the musician battles cheating allegations. The band is currently on tour, and Levine has no plans to let the scandal stop him from performing. After Maroon 5’s performance in Las Vegas, the group is set to head overseas to Singapore in November.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Closes; Here's What's Next
On the Las Vegas Strip, nothing big happens quickly. Building a new resort-casino can take years and a lot can go wrong. Fontainebleau Las Vegas might be the most extreme example: That project, which looks on track to open in 2023, has taken nearly 20 years to complete. The resort-casino...
Singer Jimmy Buffett postpones fall tour due to 'health issues'
Musician Jimmy Buffett has announced he will be canceling two of his upcoming fall tour dates and postponing three others, including his show at San Diego State University’s Snapdragon Stadium.
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Postpones Remaining 2022 Tour Dates
Jimmy Buffett announced he's done touring this year and has either postponed or canceled all remaining dates after being hospitalized. The "brief" stay was followed by doctor's orders to rest and recuperate. The affected shows were scheduled for Oct. 8, 10, 12, 15 and 22. A note on his Instagram...
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Adam Levine & Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Arrive In Las Vegas Following Multiple Flirting Allegations: Photos
Can a couples getaway make things better? Adam Levine, 43, and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo, 34, jetted off to Las Vegas together on Tuesday, Sep. 27, 2022, following the string of “inappropriate” flirting accusations against the Maroon 5 frontman. It looked like the couple was doing just...
A Boy Band Legend, R&B Royalty and a Las Vegas Fixture All Got Eliminated on The Masked Singer
Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. Vegas Night on The Masked Singer certainly had us placing our bets. Before the festivities could get rolling, however, there was still business from the Sept. 21 season premiere to address. After William Shatner and Eric Idle were unmasked last week as The Knight and The Hedgehog, respectively, the identity of The Hummingbird was still left to be revealed.
Sinning in Las Vegas
Going to Las Vegas for the weekend is practically a sacramental right of passage in college. It’s so crucial to our early adulthood development that Snapchat even made a filter that says “Vegas for the Weekend.” Damn Snapchat, you really do get it. But a weekend in...
Yardbarker
Gambit Pays Off for City of Las Vegas
Not many people were skeptical when the Raiders announced they were moving to Las Vegas. The success of the National Hockey League’s Golden Knights and what many felt was a perfect fit team in the Oakland Raiders made sense on many levels. As the team moves into the second season, it’s apparent that the gambit has worked out well for the city.
