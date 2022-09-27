KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The man who survived a shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse that left two others dead during a Wisconsin protest in 2020 has filed a secret petition to change his legal name because of what he now says was continued harassment related to the case. Gage Grosskreutz has called for an investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court on how the sealed petition was leaked to a conservative news outlet this week. Grosskreutz issued a statement after the petition became public which said he has received death threats in the two years since he was shot in the arm during a protest in Kenosha and sought the name change to protect him and his family.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO