ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nebraska-Indiana: What we're looking for and final predictions

How do the Huskers play the tempo game? Nebraska is 16th nationally in snaps per minute but Mickey Joseph said last week he wants to slow it down to help the defense. It's a feel thing within the game, Mark Whipple pointed out. Maybe Nebraska mixes paces more than it did in the first half against Oklahoma. Snap counts will be interesting to keep an eye on in this one throughout. Connected to the topic, third downs always feel big, but especially in these games where giving one up can sometimes bleed a lot more snaps out of your defense, and picking one up can add another automatic 90 seconds at least to a drive if not more.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Live updates: Indiana at Nebraska (Pre-game)

Indiana (3-1) searches for its first road win of the season tonight as its enters Memorial Stadium in Lincoln looking to knock off the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3). The Hoosiers are reeling after a 45-24 drubbing last week at Cincinnati, while the Cornhuskers need a resurgence following the firing of former head coach Scott Frost and significant changes to coaching staff.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Oklahoma State QB commit Zane Flores scores 5 TDs in comeback win for Gretna

Oklahoma State football quarterback commit and Gretna (Neb.) senior standout recruit Zane Flores led the Dragons to a dramatic comeback win against Bellevue (Neb.) West on Friday night. Trailing 37-14 in the fourth quarter, Flores and the Gretna offense scored 26 points during the final seven minutes, including the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds to pull off a 40-37 victory at home.
STILLWATER, OK
KETV.com

Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, injury updates, game notes

---------- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1. Where to watch BTN: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

#3 Nebraska Volleyball vs Rutgers and Maryland Preview

#3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0) vs Rutgers (7-7, B1G 1-1) When: Friday, September 30 2022, 6:00 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0) vs Maryland (9-5, B1G 0-2) When: Sunday, October 2 2022, Noon (CT) Where: College Park, MD. Video: BTN+. Radio: Husker Radio Network. #3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0)
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer 2026 Omaha North freshman

Nebraska continues to invest more in Omaha under interim head coach Mickey Joseph as the Huskers have made their second in-state offer in as many days, as 2026 Omaha North athlete Champ Davis announced the verbal tender on Twitter. The two-way player, a freshman for the Vikings, tagged Nebraska offensive...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
News Channel Nebraska

Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska

NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Friday Night Nebraska Volleyball & College Football Game Thread

Tonight we have the Cornhusker Volleyball team taking on Rutgers at 6:00pm CST in Lincoln. Game can be seen on BTN+ and listened to on the Husker Radio Network. We also have a slew of football games starting with Penn at Dartmouth on ESPNU at 6:00pm CST and ending with New Mexico at UNLV at 10:00pm CST. Yes, we’ve got a late late night game out west for your viewing pleasure.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska men’s basketball team has nine new faces on the roster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team opened practice to the media on Thursday morning. The Huskers worked out inside the Hendricks Training Complex, which marked their third practice of the preseason. The workout was high-energy with several new faces. Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was one of the top JUCO players last year.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#American Football#College Football#Baton Rogue
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival

The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network

Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
NEBRASKA STATE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KETV.com

New University of Nebraska Lincoln Teachers College officially opens

The University of Nebraska Lincoln officially unveiled the new home for its Teachers College at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The new $38 million state-of-the-art facility comes as the state and the country desperately needs qualified teachers. "This building is a direct reflection of Nebraska's investment in teacher preparation and...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Roller skating lovers are keeping the sport alive in Nebraska

Alexia Woodall’s favorite time to roller skate is late at night when she can blast Kesha and skate by herself. Roller skating originally connected Woodall to her competitive figure skating days in Colorado when she was younger. “It was that sense of nostalgia for me,” Woodall, a sophomore secondary...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy