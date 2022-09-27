Read full article on original website
How do the Huskers play the tempo game? Nebraska is 16th nationally in snaps per minute but Mickey Joseph said last week he wants to slow it down to help the defense. It's a feel thing within the game, Mark Whipple pointed out. Maybe Nebraska mixes paces more than it did in the first half against Oklahoma. Snap counts will be interesting to keep an eye on in this one throughout. Connected to the topic, third downs always feel big, but especially in these games where giving one up can sometimes bleed a lot more snaps out of your defense, and picking one up can add another automatic 90 seconds at least to a drive if not more.
Indiana (3-1) searches for its first road win of the season tonight as its enters Memorial Stadium in Lincoln looking to knock off the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3). The Hoosiers are reeling after a 45-24 drubbing last week at Cincinnati, while the Cornhuskers need a resurgence following the firing of former head coach Scott Frost and significant changes to coaching staff.
Oklahoma State football quarterback commit and Gretna (Neb.) senior standout recruit Zane Flores led the Dragons to a dramatic comeback win against Bellevue (Neb.) West on Friday night. Trailing 37-14 in the fourth quarter, Flores and the Gretna offense scored 26 points during the final seven minutes, including the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds to pull off a 40-37 victory at home.
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
---------- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1. Where to watch BTN: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM...
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Cornhuskers and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.
#3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0) vs Rutgers (7-7, B1G 1-1) When: Friday, September 30 2022, 6:00 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0) vs Maryland (9-5, B1G 0-2) When: Sunday, October 2 2022, Noon (CT) Where: College Park, MD. Video: BTN+. Radio: Husker Radio Network. #3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0)
Nebraska continues to invest more in Omaha under interim head coach Mickey Joseph as the Huskers have made their second in-state offer in as many days, as 2026 Omaha North athlete Champ Davis announced the verbal tender on Twitter. The two-way player, a freshman for the Vikings, tagged Nebraska offensive...
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
Tonight we have the Cornhusker Volleyball team taking on Rutgers at 6:00pm CST in Lincoln. Game can be seen on BTN+ and listened to on the Husker Radio Network. We also have a slew of football games starting with Penn at Dartmouth on ESPNU at 6:00pm CST and ending with New Mexico at UNLV at 10:00pm CST. Yes, we’ve got a late late night game out west for your viewing pleasure.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team opened practice to the media on Thursday morning. The Huskers worked out inside the Hendricks Training Complex, which marked their third practice of the preseason. The workout was high-energy with several new faces. Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was one of the top JUCO players last year.
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
The University of Nebraska Lincoln officially unveiled the new home for its Teachers College at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The new $38 million state-of-the-art facility comes as the state and the country desperately needs qualified teachers. "This building is a direct reflection of Nebraska's investment in teacher preparation and...
Alexia Woodall’s favorite time to roller skate is late at night when she can blast Kesha and skate by herself. Roller skating originally connected Woodall to her competitive figure skating days in Colorado when she was younger. “It was that sense of nostalgia for me,” Woodall, a sophomore secondary...
New Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch discusses his thoughts on the defense since taking over for Erik Chinander.
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
