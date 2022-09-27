How do the Huskers play the tempo game? Nebraska is 16th nationally in snaps per minute but Mickey Joseph said last week he wants to slow it down to help the defense. It's a feel thing within the game, Mark Whipple pointed out. Maybe Nebraska mixes paces more than it did in the first half against Oklahoma. Snap counts will be interesting to keep an eye on in this one throughout. Connected to the topic, third downs always feel big, but especially in these games where giving one up can sometimes bleed a lot more snaps out of your defense, and picking one up can add another automatic 90 seconds at least to a drive if not more.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO