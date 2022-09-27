Read full article on original website
Live updates: Indiana at Nebraska (Pre-game)
Indiana (3-1) searches for its first road win of the season tonight as its enters Memorial Stadium in Lincoln looking to knock off the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3). The Hoosiers are reeling after a 45-24 drubbing last week at Cincinnati, while the Cornhuskers need a resurgence following the firing of former head coach Scott Frost and significant changes to coaching staff.
Nebraska-Indiana: What we're looking for and final predictions
How do the Huskers play the tempo game? Nebraska is 16th nationally in snaps per minute but Mickey Joseph said last week he wants to slow it down to help the defense. It's a feel thing within the game, Mark Whipple pointed out. Maybe Nebraska mixes paces more than it did in the first half against Oklahoma. Snap counts will be interesting to keep an eye on in this one throughout. Connected to the topic, third downs always feel big, but especially in these games where giving one up can sometimes bleed a lot more snaps out of your defense, and picking one up can add another automatic 90 seconds at least to a drive if not more.
How to watch Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Cornhuskers and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.
Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, injury updates, game notes
---------- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1. Where to watch BTN: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM...
Oklahoma State QB commit Zane Flores scores 5 TDs in comeback win for Gretna
Oklahoma State football quarterback commit and Gretna (Neb.) senior standout recruit Zane Flores led the Dragons to a dramatic comeback win against Bellevue (Neb.) West on Friday night. Trailing 37-14 in the fourth quarter, Flores and the Gretna offense scored 26 points during the final seven minutes, including the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds to pull off a 40-37 victory at home.
Huskers offer 2026 Omaha North freshman
Nebraska continues to invest more in Omaha under interim head coach Mickey Joseph as the Huskers have made their second in-state offer in as many days, as 2026 Omaha North athlete Champ Davis announced the verbal tender on Twitter. The two-way player, a freshman for the Vikings, tagged Nebraska offensive...
Friday Night Nebraska Volleyball & College Football Game Thread
Tonight we have the Cornhusker Volleyball team taking on Rutgers at 6:00pm CST in Lincoln. Game can be seen on BTN+ and listened to on the Husker Radio Network. We also have a slew of football games starting with Penn at Dartmouth on ESPNU at 6:00pm CST and ending with New Mexico at UNLV at 10:00pm CST. Yes, we’ve got a late late night game out west for your viewing pleasure.
Scott Frost fired, what’s next for Nebraska football?
On September 11, 2022 Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost was fired. He was terminated three games into his fifth season after a 45-42 loss against Georgia Southern University. The university athletic director, Trev Alberts, met with Frost prior to the start of the 2022 season and outlined the expectations moving forward for the program. Unfortunately, these expectations were not met which led to Frost’s termination.
PHOTOS: Four-star 2024 and top Notre Dame WR target Jeremiah McCellan in action
Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were in the Indianapolis area Friday night to watch St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College Top247 four-star receiver Jeremiah McClellan in action. The The class of 2024 prospect led his team to a 55-24 victory over Bishop Chatard. McClellan is loaded with potential and upside. He's...
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench
To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
College basketball rankings: Indiana, Virginia rise in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 And 1
As the opening tip of the 2022-23 season creeps closer, Indiana and Virginia are both gaining national favor. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets. Even though North Carolina and Duke have been circled as the favorites in the ACC, some college coaches have told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish that Virginia should be included as a championship contender.
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
How have Huskers handled change in defensive coordinator?
New Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch discusses his thoughts on the defense since taking over for Erik Chinander.
Roller skating lovers are keeping the sport alive in Nebraska
Alexia Woodall’s favorite time to roller skate is late at night when she can blast Kesha and skate by herself. Roller skating originally connected Woodall to her competitive figure skating days in Colorado when she was younger. “It was that sense of nostalgia for me,” Woodall, a sophomore secondary...
10/11 Now Senior Reporter stuck in Florida as hurricane makes landfall
Nebraska coordinators Bill Busch and Mark Whipple meet with reporters for the first time since the firing of Scott Frost. People's City Mission's Coat Drive begins Saturday. People's City Mission is in need of winter clothing items. The Mission partnered with Lincoln's YMCAs to collect new and gently used coats for Lincoln's needy. The drive begins Saturday and ends October 21.
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Comments / 1