Staten Island, NY

unionnewsdaily.com

Xavier McClain dies from a head injury at 16

LINDEN, NJ — Players warmed up and were directed by assistant coaches under the afternoon sun that engulfed Tiger Stadium at Cooper Field on Saturday, Sept. 24. One hour before kickoff, the Linden Tigers went through their usual pregame rituals, with head coach Al Chiola standing among them as he began to observe their opponent, the Perth Amboy Panthers, from across the field.
LINDEN, NJ
thelionsroarmhsn.com

Lions Football Roar to 3-1 Start

The Middletown High School North Football Program has been on a roll since their opening day loss to a tough Manalapan High School team by a score of 14-3. Since opening night, the Lions have won three straight games, including their most recent 17-0 victory over Southern Regional High School. Over the past three games, the Lions have defeated Central Regional (21-14), Lacey (28-10) and Southern Regional (17-0).
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Staten Island, NY
Sports
fox5ny.com

High school basketball player fatally shot in face in NYC

NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and died as she hung out on a Brooklyn street with her friends. The NYPD identified the victim as Shayma Roman of St. Mark's Place. The New York Post reported that she was a high school basketball player. According...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mahoningmatters.com

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: LONG TERM RAMP CLOSURE FOR GARDEN STATE PARKWAY

Garden State Parkway Interchange 105 Traffic Alert for October 03, 2022:. On or about the night of 10/03/22, Southbound Entrance Ramp will be closed starting at 10:00 PM and will remain closed until May 15, 2023. This closure is required to replace the superstructure for Str. No.106.3I, Str. No.106.4NO and Str. No. 106.4A. Traffic will be detoured to Route 18 to Route 66 and or to GSP Northbound to Exit 109. See the “Detours” page for more information on the new traffic patterns. Note that in the event of inclement weather, this work may be rescheduled for the following day 10/04/22 or later until completed.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
ocscanner.news

KEYPORT: FIRE DEPARTMENT MOURNS THE LOSS OF CHIEF TIMOTHY PFLEGER

Our thoughts and prays go out to the Keyport Fire Department for the loss of their Fire Chief Timothy Pfleger. We wish you, his friends and family peace and strength during this time. Rest In Peace Chief, you know your fine men and women of the Keyport Fire Department will...
KEYPORT, NJ
ocscanner.news

UNION BEACH: DWI CHECK POINT THIS WEEKEND

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint, tomorrow, Friday, September 30, in Union Beach. The checkpoint will begin at 10pm and run until 2am on Saturday morning. All westbound vehicles on Rt 36 will be diverted at Seagate Avenue, where the drivers will be checked...
UNION BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
baristanet.com

Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge

Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
MONTCLAIR, NJ
fox5ny.com

Man pleads guilty in death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes

NEW YORK - A man who slammed into actor Lisa Banes with an electric moped in Manhattan last year, leaving the "Gone Girl" cast member fatally injured, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to manslaughter. Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on Nov. 30 to one to three years in prison, authorities...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A month ago, a man died after walking into a hospital on Staten Island. Officials are trying to identify him.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The identity and cause of death for a man remains a mystery more than a month after he walked into a hospital on Staten Island. The man became unresponsive and died on Aug. 20 after he sought medical care at an unnamed hospital on the borough for symptoms that included pain in his abdomen and chest, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) website.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

