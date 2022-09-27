Garden State Parkway Interchange 105 Traffic Alert for October 03, 2022:. On or about the night of 10/03/22, Southbound Entrance Ramp will be closed starting at 10:00 PM and will remain closed until May 15, 2023. This closure is required to replace the superstructure for Str. No.106.3I, Str. No.106.4NO and Str. No. 106.4A. Traffic will be detoured to Route 18 to Route 66 and or to GSP Northbound to Exit 109. See the “Detours” page for more information on the new traffic patterns. Note that in the event of inclement weather, this work may be rescheduled for the following day 10/04/22 or later until completed.

TINTON FALLS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO