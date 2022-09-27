Read full article on original website
Related
HS football: Curtis flips the switch, scores 36 unanswered points to take down Tottenville
Talk about a demoralizing momentum-changer. As Curtis watched Tottenville defensive back Survester Tarr return a fumble recovery 95 yards to pay dirt midway through the second quarter, it also saw a seven-point deficit double against its biggest rival.
unionnewsdaily.com
Xavier McClain dies from a head injury at 16
LINDEN, NJ — Players warmed up and were directed by assistant coaches under the afternoon sun that engulfed Tiger Stadium at Cooper Field on Saturday, Sept. 24. One hour before kickoff, the Linden Tigers went through their usual pregame rituals, with head coach Al Chiola standing among them as he began to observe their opponent, the Perth Amboy Panthers, from across the field.
Monmouth County HS football community rallies around player who suffered spinal cord injury
A Monmouth County community has raised tens of thousands of dollars for a high school football player who suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a game.
thelionsroarmhsn.com
Lions Football Roar to 3-1 Start
The Middletown High School North Football Program has been on a roll since their opening day loss to a tough Manalapan High School team by a score of 14-3. Since opening night, the Lions have won three straight games, including their most recent 17-0 victory over Southern Regional High School. Over the past three games, the Lions have defeated Central Regional (21-14), Lacey (28-10) and Southern Regional (17-0).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
High school basketball player fatally shot in face in NYC
NEW YORK - A 17-year-old girl was shot in the face and died as she hung out on a Brooklyn street with her friends. The NYPD identified the victim as Shayma Roman of St. Mark's Place. The New York Post reported that she was a high school basketball player. According...
mahoningmatters.com
Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $293K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $292,922 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Sept. 27. The winning numbers were: 03, 09, 15, 18 and 23 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Weehawken holds moment of silence for first female police officer in Hudson County
Weehawken recently held a moment of silence for two notable members of the public who recently passed away. Mayor Richard Turner led the moment silence after a suggestion from Third Ward Councilman Robert Sosa. At its September 28 meeting, the Township Council honored Debby McGorty and Stephen Weil. “Debby McGorty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
ocscanner.news
TINTON FALLS: LONG TERM RAMP CLOSURE FOR GARDEN STATE PARKWAY
Garden State Parkway Interchange 105 Traffic Alert for October 03, 2022:. On or about the night of 10/03/22, Southbound Entrance Ramp will be closed starting at 10:00 PM and will remain closed until May 15, 2023. This closure is required to replace the superstructure for Str. No.106.3I, Str. No.106.4NO and Str. No. 106.4A. Traffic will be detoured to Route 18 to Route 66 and or to GSP Northbound to Exit 109. See the “Detours” page for more information on the new traffic patterns. Note that in the event of inclement weather, this work may be rescheduled for the following day 10/04/22 or later until completed.
ocscanner.news
KEYPORT: FIRE DEPARTMENT MOURNS THE LOSS OF CHIEF TIMOTHY PFLEGER
Our thoughts and prays go out to the Keyport Fire Department for the loss of their Fire Chief Timothy Pfleger. We wish you, his friends and family peace and strength during this time. Rest In Peace Chief, you know your fine men and women of the Keyport Fire Department will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
ocscanner.news
UNION BEACH: DWI CHECK POINT THIS WEEKEND
The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint, tomorrow, Friday, September 30, in Union Beach. The checkpoint will begin at 10pm and run until 2am on Saturday morning. All westbound vehicles on Rt 36 will be diverted at Seagate Avenue, where the drivers will be checked...
Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash
A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say
A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
baristanet.com
Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge
Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
fox5ny.com
Man pleads guilty in death of 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes
NEW YORK - A man who slammed into actor Lisa Banes with an electric moped in Manhattan last year, leaving the "Gone Girl" cast member fatally injured, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to manslaughter. Brian Boyd, 27, will be sentenced on Nov. 30 to one to three years in prison, authorities...
A month ago, a man died after walking into a hospital on Staten Island. Officials are trying to identify him.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The identity and cause of death for a man remains a mystery more than a month after he walked into a hospital on Staten Island. The man became unresponsive and died on Aug. 20 after he sought medical care at an unnamed hospital on the borough for symptoms that included pain in his abdomen and chest, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) website.
‘You should spend eternity in prison.’ Judge delivers hefty sentence to man convicted of raping, killing S.I. grandmother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It wasn’t just the “horrifying” rape and murder of a beloved Staten Island grandmother that factored into a hefty sentence delivered Wednesday to the man convicted of those crimes, explained Judge Mario Mattei to a packed courtroom in state Supreme Court, St. George.
Comments / 0