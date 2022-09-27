Read full article on original website
Umatilla County drug dealer faces federal charges
PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Kennewick man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has charged Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, with possessing with intent to...
Fatal Crash on Hwy 219-Yamhill County
Fatal Crash on Hwy 219-Yamhill County – 09/22/22. On Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55pm, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 219 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by Rylie Carlberg...
Illegal hunting guides forfeit mules after multistate probe
ENTERPRISE —Two Oregon men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in Wallowa County forfeited mules and gear, among other penalties, following a multistate investigation, according to a Sept. 19 press release. David H. Ravia, 69, from Dayton, and Caleb L. Richmond, 48, from McMinnville, guided out-of-state hunters in Hells Canyon...
