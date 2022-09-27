PORTLAND — A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Kennewick man with distributing large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine in and around Umatilla County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon has charged Edain Laurel Lozano, 35, with possessing with intent to...

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO