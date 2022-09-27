Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan Reveals The Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers Was A Done Deal Until They Traded For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers and their blockbuster Russell Westbrook trade over DeMar DeRozan continue to garner attention to this day. And on his part, the now Chicago Bulls forward still feels that his move to the Purple and Gold, to his knowledge, was a done and dusted deal. It wasn’t...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”
Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
Shaq Was Open to Buying Suns Until He Saw Jeff Bezos' Name
The Phoenix Suns potentially had Shaq as their new owner- until he saw Jeff Bezos' name.
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Scottie Pippen Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Ex-Wife Rumors
While his ex-wife appears to get cozy with the son of his legendary former teammate, Scottie Pippen seems to be enjoying himself as well. Pippen, who just turned 57 on Sunday, was spotted running errands with a mystery woman in Calabasas, California this week, according to the Daily Mail. "The...
Malika Andrews Is Getting Hate On Twitter For Bringing Up New Celtics Coach’s Arrest History
The Ime Udoka situation has everyone up in arms, and ESPN host Malika Andrews is back in the hot seat. First, it was when she had a spat with Stephen A. Smith over protecting the woman involved in the affair, and now it’s because she brought up the past of Joe Mazzulla. Mazzulla is the […]
Deandre Ayton reportedly blames Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for losing out on $40 million in new extension
Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton is under the impression that the team’s soon-to-be former owner Robert Sarver is the main
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie
"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
Complex
Nick Young Talks Ime Udoka, Says Woman Associated With Wizards Was Fired After Involvement With Young and Teammate
Nick Young weighed in on the situation involving Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended last week for the entire 2022-23 season after engaging in an “intimate” relationship with a woman on the team’s staff. Back in 2016, Iggy Azalea called off her engagement with...
Blake Griffin Reportedly Signing With New NBA Team
Former All-Star forward Blake Griffin has found a new home in the NBA. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal. The official terms of Griffin's contract have not been released yet. Griffin, 33, spent the 2021-22 season with the...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
Tom Thibodeau again argues against Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pair: 'It's not only the numbers, I actually watch the games'
Tom Thibodeau was again asked about a potential Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pairing, while being informed of their favorable stats together, but Thibodeau shot down the stats.
Patrick Beverley, Darvin Ham stoke competitive fire during Lakers' preseason workouts
The Lakers went through a competitive scrimmage Saturday, with guard Patrick Beverley and coach Darvin Ham helping ramp up the players' intensity.
The Ringer
When to Sell Volatile Cards, NBA Preseason Buys, and Mailbag
Mike and Jesse are joined today by Josh Cohen from PC Sports Cards to share their opinions on when to sell hot cards (5:00). Then, they discuss their NBA preseason plans (25:00) before peppering Josh with some mailbag questions (36:00). Finally, Mike and Jesse touch on the Leaf Metal Soccer drama (52:00) and answer more mailbag questions (58:00).
The Ringer
Before the Warriors Defend Their Title, They Must Figure Out Their Future
Three months after overseeing one of the most surprising NBA championship runs in recent memory, Bob Myers, the Golden State Warriors’ president of basketball operations, sits on a stage in a Chase Center conference room, high above San Francisco, just after the team’s first practice. Seconds into his first media availability of the season, he’s met not with questions of how the Warriors will defend the title, but how he can keep his dynastic core intact beyond this season.
