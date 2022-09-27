ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overton County, TN

ucbjournal.com

Big R Farm & Home Celebrate Grand Opening

Pictured, l. to r. from front: – Bruce Keepes, Emily Rose holding Rowen, Rebecca Amoussou holding Lyla, Paul Jones, Daniel Huddleston, Lynn Adcock, Ryan Jones , Cindy Jones, Maddy Jones, Mayor Randy Porter; Middle Row: Donna Jones, Dre Anchondo, Zach Rose, Tom Grime, Sara Neufelder, Tammy Norris, Tim Norum , Aaron Crocker, Jared Hasewinkle, Heather Thomas, Kim Taylor; Back Row – Megan Pearson, Wesley Adkins, Kirby Beverly.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Labor And Delivery Unit Open For Tours

Cookeville – Do you want to know more about the labor and delivery services offered at Cookeville Regional Medical Center? The staff at the birthing center at Cookeville Regional are ready to help you answer any questions by offering tours of the unit. During the tour staff will take...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Overton County News

Commodities distribution set for Oct. 6

Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Overton County’s Hanging Limb community on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hanging Limb Fire Department. Sign up will be available at the distribution site. This project is funded under a grant contract...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
County
Overton County, TN
ucbjournal.com

Plenty Of Spring Bookstore Celebrates Grand Opening

Pictured: – Emily Gibson, Hannah Davis, Corbin Norris, Turner Fain, Adam Poe, Lisa Uhrik, Dave Uhrik, Jim Jolly, Ashley Michael, Andrea Burkhard, Grant Burkhard, Kim Taylor, Gina Padgett, Serina Wells, Amy New, Tessa Davis. Plenty of Spring Bookstore recently celebrated their grand opening at 35 W Spring St in...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Growth Of Allardt Pumpkin Festival Causes Change In Scheduled Events

Some changes made to the Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival schedule due to anticipated crowd sizes this weekend. Chairman Cathy Jeffers said the big weigh-off of the largest pumpkins and the auto show will now be on two separate days. “Some people like to do it all in one day, but...
ALLARDT, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
#Classroom
Overton County News

American Legion to hold dance

Quittin’ Tyme band will perform for an evening of dancing and country music on Friday, Sept. 30, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Livingston, located at 121 South Church Street. All dances are family friendly and open to the public, membership not necessary....
LIVINGSTON, TN
newstalk941.com

White Co Animal Shelter Battling Capacity Issues

The White County Animal Shelter has reached capacity. Director Sara Lawson said on average, the shelter holds about 25 dogs. The facility currently has 38 animals without homes. “We are busting at the seams with how many dogs we have,” Lawson said. “We are consistently getting calls about more strays...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
Overton County News

Counties to participate in TNECD property evaluation program

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, the counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). The counties include Pickett, Benton, Gibson, McNairy, Sullivan, and Tipton. PEP evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements...
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk941.com

Overton School Messaging System Sending Out Confirmation Texts

Overton County parents that signed up for school text alerts during online registration will receive a confirmation text that requires a response. Technology Supervisor Brent Thrasher said the message is not spam. “We had some parents that had called in and they were just concerned,” Thrasher said. “It can get...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
dalehollowhorizon.com

Roller Coaster sale starts today

CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
CELINA, TN
Overton County News

Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family

Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family. The corner lot of East Main and Mofield streets in Livingston was once the location of First Baptist Church where my mother was a very faithful member and could be found in attendance just about every time the doors were opened.
Overton County News

Eddie Landers

Funeral services for Eddie Landers, age 74 of Monterey, were conducted on Friday, September 9, 2022, from the chapel of Goff Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Looper officiating. Interment followed in the Welch Memorial Cemetery with full military honors provided by the veterans honor guard. Mr. Landers passed away on...
MONTEREY, TN
luxury-houses.net

Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M

The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
BYRDSTOWN, TN
Overton County News

Miss Caitlin Strode and Mr. Brayden Hall exchanged wedding vows September 17

We the family of Caitlin Strode & Brayden Hall, would like to announce the wedding of our precious children. Caitlin & Brayden were married September 17th, 2022, at The Hayes House in Celina, TN. The ceremony was performed by Andy Hall, uncle of the groom and Justice of the Peace. Thank you to all that came and help make their day so special. It was a beautiful wedding & reception.
CELINA, TN
Overton County News

OCN website paywall to return

When COVID-19 hit more than two years ago, Overton County News wanted to keep the community connected, informed, and In The Know, so we dropped our paywall and made our website free to everyone during a time when families and friends where not able to be together. As our community...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN

