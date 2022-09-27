Read full article on original website
Related
Overton County News
Historical Society to meet Oct. 4
Overton County Historical Society will hold the monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the meeting room at Millard Oakley Public Library.
ucbjournal.com
Big R Farm & Home Celebrate Grand Opening
Pictured, l. to r. from front: – Bruce Keepes, Emily Rose holding Rowen, Rebecca Amoussou holding Lyla, Paul Jones, Daniel Huddleston, Lynn Adcock, Ryan Jones , Cindy Jones, Maddy Jones, Mayor Randy Porter; Middle Row: Donna Jones, Dre Anchondo, Zach Rose, Tom Grime, Sara Neufelder, Tammy Norris, Tim Norum , Aaron Crocker, Jared Hasewinkle, Heather Thomas, Kim Taylor; Back Row – Megan Pearson, Wesley Adkins, Kirby Beverly.
ucbjournal.com
Labor And Delivery Unit Open For Tours
Cookeville – Do you want to know more about the labor and delivery services offered at Cookeville Regional Medical Center? The staff at the birthing center at Cookeville Regional are ready to help you answer any questions by offering tours of the unit. During the tour staff will take...
Overton County News
Commodities distribution set for Oct. 6
Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Overton County’s Hanging Limb community on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hanging Limb Fire Department. Sign up will be available at the distribution site. This project is funded under a grant contract...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucbjournal.com
Plenty Of Spring Bookstore Celebrates Grand Opening
Pictured: – Emily Gibson, Hannah Davis, Corbin Norris, Turner Fain, Adam Poe, Lisa Uhrik, Dave Uhrik, Jim Jolly, Ashley Michael, Andrea Burkhard, Grant Burkhard, Kim Taylor, Gina Padgett, Serina Wells, Amy New, Tessa Davis. Plenty of Spring Bookstore recently celebrated their grand opening at 35 W Spring St in...
newstalk941.com
Growth Of Allardt Pumpkin Festival Causes Change In Scheduled Events
Some changes made to the Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival schedule due to anticipated crowd sizes this weekend. Chairman Cathy Jeffers said the big weigh-off of the largest pumpkins and the auto show will now be on two separate days. “Some people like to do it all in one day, but...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
ucbjournal.com
City of Cookeville Sued by Nonprofit Environmental Group Tennessee Riverkeeper
According to a lawsuit filed in federal court last Friday, Tennessee River Keeper Inc., a nonprofit environmental group, is suing the City of Cookeville Water and Sewer Department for allegedly discharging sewage into streams and creeks that feed into the Cumberland River. The lawsuit alleges the city is discharging pollutants...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Overton County News
American Legion to hold dance
Quittin’ Tyme band will perform for an evening of dancing and country music on Friday, Sept. 30, from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the American Legion Post in Livingston, located at 121 South Church Street. All dances are family friendly and open to the public, membership not necessary....
newstalk941.com
White Co Animal Shelter Battling Capacity Issues
The White County Animal Shelter has reached capacity. Director Sara Lawson said on average, the shelter holds about 25 dogs. The facility currently has 38 animals without homes. “We are busting at the seams with how many dogs we have,” Lawson said. “We are consistently getting calls about more strays...
Overton County News
Counties to participate in TNECD property evaluation program
Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced Wednesday, Sept. 14, the counties selected to participate in the latest round of the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program (PEP). The counties include Pickett, Benton, Gibson, McNairy, Sullivan, and Tipton. PEP evaluates potential industrial properties, advising counties on industrial site improvements...
newstalk941.com
Overton School Messaging System Sending Out Confirmation Texts
Overton County parents that signed up for school text alerts during online registration will receive a confirmation text that requires a response. Technology Supervisor Brent Thrasher said the message is not spam. “We had some parents that had called in and they were just concerned,” Thrasher said. “It can get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dalehollowhorizon.com
Roller Coaster sale starts today
CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
Overton County News
Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family
Stories From the Past - Remembering the Stewart family. The corner lot of East Main and Mofield streets in Livingston was once the location of First Baptist Church where my mother was a very faithful member and could be found in attendance just about every time the doors were opened.
Overton County News
Eddie Landers
Funeral services for Eddie Landers, age 74 of Monterey, were conducted on Friday, September 9, 2022, from the chapel of Goff Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Looper officiating. Interment followed in the Welch Memorial Cemetery with full military honors provided by the veterans honor guard. Mr. Landers passed away on...
luxury-houses.net
Landmark Estate With Extraordinary Panoramic Views of Pristine Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown Asks $14M
The Estate in Byrdstown is a magnificent lake view home with dramatic 2 story resort-style, now available for sale. This home located at 5156 Turney Groce Rd, Byrdstown, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 31,600 square feet of living spaces. Call Charles (Charlie) Neese – Zeitlin Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (615-429-3589) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Byrdstown.
Overton County News
Miss Caitlin Strode and Mr. Brayden Hall exchanged wedding vows September 17
We the family of Caitlin Strode & Brayden Hall, would like to announce the wedding of our precious children. Caitlin & Brayden were married September 17th, 2022, at The Hayes House in Celina, TN. The ceremony was performed by Andy Hall, uncle of the groom and Justice of the Peace. Thank you to all that came and help make their day so special. It was a beautiful wedding & reception.
Student organizations respond to viral Tennessee Tech drag show video
Lambda GSA along with Tech Players- the school's official drama club- says the president never reached out to find out what exactly happened before he released his statement.
2 dead in murder-suicide at Cumberland County senior living community
An investigation is underway after a reported murder-suicide left two people dead at a senior living community in Pleasant Hill.
Overton County News
OCN website paywall to return
When COVID-19 hit more than two years ago, Overton County News wanted to keep the community connected, informed, and In The Know, so we dropped our paywall and made our website free to everyone during a time when families and friends where not able to be together. As our community...
Comments / 0