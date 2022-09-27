ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
mmanews.com

Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut

Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz ‘still surprised’ by Playboy deal: ‘I think America changed me’

Maryna Moroz is riding high not only in her fight career, but her modeling career. The 31-year-old “Iron Lady” announced this week (Mon., Sept. 26, 2022) that she struck a deal with world-famous American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy. Therefore, making Moroz the first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete to do so.
CELEBRITIES
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Swarms Opponent In 9-Second KO

MMA fighter Patrick Habirora took just nine seconds to impose his will on his opponent, Václav Žemla, at the 2022 IMAAF European Championships. Habirora and Žemla fought at the 2022 IMAAF Euros on Tuesday in a welterweight matchup. The two fighters looked to make a name for themselves during the opening day of the tournament.
UFC
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look

The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
WWE
PWMania

Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio

Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
WWE
Israel Adesanya
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis

Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38

Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo

Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Official Weigh-in Results

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!. Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself

Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Brutal, One-Punch Uppercut KO

MMA fighter Kale Moniz found his timing with his boxing in the third and final round to demolish Shane Torres at Fury FC 69 last Friday. Moniz and Torres battled on a 21-bout card in Dallas, TX. The two bantamweights looked to make a statement and potentially garner the attention of the UFC and other top promotions.
DALLAS, TX

