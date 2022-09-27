Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
MMAmania.com
Ukraine’s Maryna Moroz ‘still surprised’ by Playboy deal: ‘I think America changed me’
Maryna Moroz is riding high not only in her fight career, but her modeling career. The 31-year-old “Iron Lady” announced this week (Mon., Sept. 26, 2022) that she struck a deal with world-famous American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, Playboy. Therefore, making Moroz the first official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete to do so.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Swarms Opponent In 9-Second KO
MMA fighter Patrick Habirora took just nine seconds to impose his will on his opponent, Václav Žemla, at the 2022 IMAAF European Championships. Habirora and Žemla fought at the 2022 IMAAF Euros on Tuesday in a welterweight matchup. The two fighters looked to make a name for themselves during the opening day of the tournament.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
ComicBook
WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look
The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
WWE・
PWMania
Sasha Banks Removes WWE Ring Name From Social Media, Still Mentioned in Bio
Due to the fact that Sasha Banks has changed her Twitter handle, it is possible that any intentions she had to return to WWE have been scrapped as a result. PWMania.com reported a month ago that Banks and Naomi had reached an agreement to return to WWE. Later, it was revealed by Fightful that the deal had not been completed, and other outlets, including Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, indicated that Banks and Naomi were expected to return in the near future. Banks has switched her Twitter handle, formerly known as @SashaBanksWWE, to @MercedesVarnado, which is her real name.
WWE・
Nate Diaz responds after Conor McGregor threatens to smash his jaw in: “Why are you acting like you can still fight?”
The Nate Diaz / Conor McGregor rivalry rolls on. It’s been more than six years since the pair last fought, but the rivals are still trading barbs on twitter and threatening to come to blows once more. Diaz has clapped back at the Irishman after McGregor tweeted,. “Stay out...
Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis
Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38
Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
Boxing Scene
Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo
Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
sheenmagazine.com
Telli Swift Talks Boxing Wags Association, D’Telli Fragrances, Life With Deontay Wilder & More!
Telli Swift is the definition of a boss babe, someone who shines and brightens any room she walks into. Boasting 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, Telli is a proud mother, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, fempowerist, and motivational speaker — here to use her platform for the greater good any chance she can.
Ronda Rousey calls UFC fans bandwagon jumpers: “The second you’re not on top, you’re dead to them”
Ronda Rousey was undoubtedly the biggest star in the UFC between 2012 and 2015, but that hasn’t saved her from being largely dismissed by current fans several years after her dominant reign. In Ronda’s opinion, that highlights a key difference between MMA and WWE fans: MMA fans don’t respect their past legends like they should.
Jake Paul Teases MMA Announcement With Big Organization: ‘It Has To Do With Me Fighting’
Jake Paul has hinted at a big move away from boxing to MMA. YouTube sensation turned boxer Paul is scheduled to take on legendary mixed martial artist Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix, Arizona. After defeating former MMA champions, including Ben Askren and former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley.
Japanese Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki, Who Fought Muhammad Ali In Special Match, Dead At 79
Japanese wrestling and MMA icon Antonio Inoki dies at age 79. Inoki famously fought Muhammad Ali in a mixed rules match in 1976. Japanese wrestling and MMA legend Antonio Inoki passed away at age 79 after years of battling with serious health problems, per Yahoo Japan. A legendary career. Inoki...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Stockton’s Chelsea Chandler dominates in debut, pummels Julija Stoliarenko early | UFC Vegas 61
Chelsea Chandler put the women’s bantamweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Octagon newcomer walked through veteran submission specialist Julija Stoliarenko with a first-round TKO (punches). LIVE! Stream UFC...
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Official Weigh-in Results
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!. Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself
Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Brutal, One-Punch Uppercut KO
MMA fighter Kale Moniz found his timing with his boxing in the third and final round to demolish Shane Torres at Fury FC 69 last Friday. Moniz and Torres battled on a 21-bout card in Dallas, TX. The two bantamweights looked to make a statement and potentially garner the attention of the UFC and other top promotions.
