California workers to see increased paid family leave benefits under new law
(The Center Square) – On the final day to sign bills passed during the legislative session, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday that will increase the share of wages employers must pay lower-income workers who take paid family leave. Signed into law by Newsom Friday, Senate Bill...
Newsom calls for windfall tax on oil companies amid high gas prices
(The Center Square) – With California experiencing a spike in gas prices in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a windfall tax on oil companies to put money "back in Californians' pockets." Over the last 10 days, gas prices increased by 84 cents in California despite crude oil...
Newsom’s call now: Tracking California bills passed in the 2022 legislative session
After eight months, California’s legislative session came to a close on Sept. 1 with a final flurry of frantic activity. Lawmakers rushed to pass hundreds of remaining bills before the clock struck midnight on Aug. 31. For a select few measures, with urgency clauses that allow them to take effect immediately upon the governor’s signature, the votes stretched into the wee hours the next day.
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
Illinois Chamber on Midwest Hydrogen Coalition: 'It seems to be a bit muddied'
(The Center Square) – Illinois is joining the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced, but Todd Maisch, Illinois Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, argues that details are sparse. According to a news release, the coalition agreement focuses on improving Illinois decarbonization efforts. The deal highlights decarbonization...
Will Hurricane Ian damages cause Louisiana insurance hikes?
NEW ORLEANS — We've all seen the damages in Florida from Hurricane Ian, and know the same could have happened in Southeast Louisiana. Some insurance companies have pulled out of Louisiana because of past hurricane damages at home. So how will these new Florida insurance claims affect our rates?
Attempt to veto universal school choice in Arizona officially fails
(The Center Square) – State officials have verified that a group trying to stop the nation’s most expansive school choice program was short by tens of thousands of signatures when they claimed otherwise. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that Save Our Schools Arizona’s petition effort...
North Dakota projected to have $850 million in excess funds next session
(The Center Square) - Some North Dakota lawmakers may be experiencing deja vu as the 2023 session is looking a lot like the 2013 session, according to a legislative budget analyst. Lawmakers will have an estimated $850 million in excess funds when they return to work in January, according to...
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over border security at Friday night debate
(The Center Square) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Robert “Beto” O’Rourke sparred over border security efforts during their first and only debate Friday night. Border security was cited by moderators as the number one issue to residents of Edinburgh, the border town...
Georgia leaders worry that state's economic growth could be hampered by lack of affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials touted a new ranking showing Georgia is the best state for business. But business leaders are warning that a shortage of "affordable housing" could hinder the state's efforts to grow and attract businesses. "As we know, the housing market is in exceedingly high...
Inflation rate hikes could affect Virginia bonds, economy
(The Center Square) – The Federal Reserve intends to keep raising interest rates, which could have a negative effect on future state and local bonds in Virginia and a mixture of positive and negative effects on businesses, according to scholars and interest groups. As inflation continues to be a...
Dixon pledges to protect Line 5 from Whitmer’s ‘attacks’
(The Center Square) – Although there are many telling differences between Michigan’s 2022 gubernatorial candidates, energy policy may be the most significant from an economic perspective for families. Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has led the charge to close the Line 5 dual pipeline that has spanned the...
Comptroller Susana Mendoza tells her story during the Renewing Illinois Summit
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza spoke Friday morning at the Renewing Illinois Summit at the SIU Student Center. She asked the students attending the summit if they had ever been asked about what they wanted to do for their careers. If she had been asked that question just after college, her answer would not have been holding public office.
Tax cut benefits all of Missouri
A big part of the debate over Missouri’s income tax cut revolves around how much the state stands to lose. That is the wrong question. The debate should be framed around how much individuals stand to gain from retaining more of their hard-earned money. So when people say the...
Texas sending additional resources to assist Florida
(The Center Square) – Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. "Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm."
Multiple companies providing assistance to Floridians in aftermath of Ian
(The Center Square) – Multiple companies are providing assistance to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle said the state is holding daily private-sector calls to keep Floridians informed, and a full list of updates on closures, inventory supply, and supply chain information can be found at the Florida Disaster website.
South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion
(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
Economists say Alaska agency has overspent billions in taxpayer money
(The Center Square) - A state government corporation has cost Alaskans the equivalent of $10 billion over the last four decades, according to a new report. Economists analyzed the cost and financial performance of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and found its development projects have lost $233.3 million. The entity has received a total of $301 million of public money from the State of Alaska.
State House, Senate candidates talk taxes, education, elections, abortion at St. Peter forum
Four days after the early voting period opened, candidates seeking to represent St. Peter in the Minnesota House and Senate gathered at St. Peter High School Tuesday to discuss the top issues concerning Minnesotans at the St. Peter Area League of Women Voters Legislative Forum. League of Women Voters Moderator...
