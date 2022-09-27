Read full article on original website
Umatilla County board approves expanding Scheuning quarry and grant to Helix for city hall
PENDLETON — The Scheuning aggregate quarry near Westgate in Pendleton could get bigger. And Umatilla County is having difficulties buying new vehicles. The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 21, approved expanding quarry by 25.8 acres.
Local officials see big benefits to coming multi-purpose facility in Pendleton
PENDLETON — A new rodeo and equine practice arena, veterinary tech facilities and even a hotel are closer to becoming realities west of the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education at its meeting Sept. 7 approved the Bouten Construction Co. of Richland, Washington, as the contractor to begin the construction phase of FARM II, the new $13 million multi-purpose facility that will operate just west of 18th Street near the Pendleton Convention Center.
Capito, Manchin Announce $5.3 Million to Support Business Growth and Job Creation in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $5.3 million in grants to West Virginia communities to spur economic development. This funding was awarded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), and will support water and sewer system upgrades in Berkeley Springs, and sewer system upgrades in Williamson.
