Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game five vs Oregon State
On Wednesday the Utah Utes revealed their uniform combo for their matchup with Oregon State.
What They're Saying: Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the Pac-12 season on Saturday when...
WSU football TV ratings second-highest out West this season
WASHINGTON STATE HAS the second-highest TV ratings through four games this football season among schools in the West, SuperWest Sports reported Tuesday evening. Despite having two games on the Pac-12 Networks with small market opponents represented by Idaho and Colorado State, Wazzu ranks above USC, UW, Cal and others. Los...
Stanford visits Autzen Stadium as Oregon looks for revenge
The Stanford football program hasn’t been particularly impressive recently. The Cardinal went just 3-9 last year and are off to a 1-2 start this season. However, one of their wins last year was an upset victory over Oregon. On Saturday, Stanford will visit Autzen Stadium as the Ducks look to enact some revenge on their Pac-12 foe. Oregon has played well after meeting its match in the season opener against Georgia. The Ducks demolished Eastern Washington, took down a ranked BYU team and opened Pac-12 play with a comeback win over Washington State. Now, they’ll try to chop down some trees.
Pac-12 Football Game Picks: Can Cal Improve to 4-1 With a Trip to the Palouse?
Golden Bears take on Washington State in final game before their Oct. 8 bye.
What stands out about the Utes to Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith
Last year, the Beavers beat Utah 42-34 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and last week gave the No. 6 USC Trojans all they could handle. Utah and Oregon State meet Saturday in Salt Lake City in the Utes Pac-12 opener
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
Washington State Cougars: 5 Big Questions Before Cal
Last week, the Washington State Cougars began Pac-12 play with a 44-41 loss to Oregon. Here are five questions WSU needs to answer this week. Last week the Washington State Cougars lost their Pac-12 opener to Oregon in a 44-41 shootout. The Cougs host California on Saturday at Martin Stadium. Here are our weekly questions WSU has to answer during this week’s practices.
Jonathan Smith Previews Game Five at No. 12 Utah
The second half of an incredibly tough two-game stretch to open Pac-12 play sends the Oregon State football team (3-1, 0-1) to Salt Lake City this weekend for a road matchup against No. 12 Utah (3-1, 1-0). The Beavers, looking to avenge their heartbreaking 17-14 loss to USC, have another big opportunity ahead of them as they’ll once again step into the spotlight against a highly-ranked opponent.
No. 13 Oregon, Stanford have an unpredictable history
So much has changed for Stanford and No. 13 Oregon since the 2018 season, but the memories are still vivid for Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson. Williamson made his college debut against the Ducks and he admittedly got knocked around a lot. But in the end, Stanford emerged with a 38-31 overtime victory at Autzen Stadium.
Sports Illustrated's Week 5 Pac-12 Power Rankings
The Pac-12 rankings are beginning to shape up after the first four weeks
Oregon vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview
Oregon vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1. Record: Oregon (3-1), Stanford (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Oregon vs Stanford Game Preview. Why Stanford Will Win. It...
5-star SF Andrej Stojakovic lists Ducks in top-4 after successful visit to Eugene
It appears that 5-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic liked what he saw when in Eugene a couple of weekends ago for an official visit with the Oregon Ducks. On Wednesday, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward trimmed his recruiting list down to four schools, keeping the Ducks in the mix. Stojakovic, who is rated as the No. 17 overall player in the 2023 class, attended the Oregon vs. BYU game earlier this month, getting a sideline pass with his dad, former NBA legend Peja Stojakovic, a three-time NBA All-Star and NBA Finals winner in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks. After the game was over, video...
Craig Larson paces field at inaugural Golfweek Pacific Northwest Senior Championship
Four different age divisions have taken center stage at the inaugural Golfweek Pacific Northwest Senior Championship. Over the entire field of elite amateurs, it is one man who leads them all. Craig Larson carded a 2-under 70 at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla, Washington, on Tuesday. The Lakewood,...
