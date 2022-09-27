Read full article on original website
Retiring California Chief Justice Takes Top Public Policy Job
California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will lead the Public Policy Institute of California, the nonprofit research entity said Wednesday. Cantil-Sakauye decided in July not to run for a second 12-year term at the state high court. Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to become chief justice. Guerrero was confirmed last month and will stand in a pro forma election in November.
Denying Same-Sex Couples Adoption Services in NY Likely OK
A Christian adoption provider won a court order barring New York from requiring that it provide services to same-sex and unmarried couples under the New York State Human Rights Law. Plaintiff New Hope Family Services is likely to win the suit because the NYSHRL relates to “places of public accommodation,”...
