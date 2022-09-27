California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye will lead the Public Policy Institute of California, the nonprofit research entity said Wednesday. Cantil-Sakauye decided in July not to run for a second 12-year term at the state high court. Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero to become chief justice. Guerrero was confirmed last month and will stand in a pro forma election in November.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO