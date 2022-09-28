Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Results & Highlights
UFC Vegas 61 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. In the main event, #5-ranked women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern will face Xiaonan Yan (15-3). While in the co-main, Jamaica’s Randy “Rude Boy” Brown will attempt to make it four wins in a row against 44-year-old veteran Francisco Trinaldo. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, we will see Mike Davis face Viacheslav Borshchev.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Swarms Opponent In 9-Second KO
MMA fighter Patrick Habirora took just nine seconds to impose his will on his opponent, Václav Žemla, at the 2022 IMAAF European Championships. Habirora and Žemla fought at the 2022 IMAAF Euros on Tuesday in a welterweight matchup. The two fighters looked to make a name for themselves during the opening day of the tournament.
mmanews.com
Sterling Makes His Pick For Yan/O’Malley At UFC 280
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has given his prediction for two-time opponent Petr Yan’s fight against Sean O’Malley at UFC 280. While the poster for the October 22 pay-per-view showcases the vacant lightweight title headliner between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev at the top, two blockbuster bantamweight showdowns also feature for the stacked Abu Dhabi-held event.
mmanews.com
Kelvin Gastelum’s Return Date & Opponent Revealed
Former UFC middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum will face the fast-rising Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14th. La Sueur first reported news of the Gastelum vs. Imavov booking. Gastelum will make his UFC return following his withdrawal from a UFC 273 fight against Dricus du Plessis. He...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Knees Opponent Out Cold In Unbelievable KO
MMA fighter Brandon Jenkins rebounded in a big way following back-to-back losses in the UFC with a nasty knockout at Unified MMA 46. Jenkins faced Neal Anderson in a lightweight matchup on the main card of Unified MMA 46 on Friday. The two lightweights had been on losing skids entering the fight, with the winner set to get back on the winning track.
mmanews.com
Ortiz & Pimblett Share Disdain For Sonnen
If there’s one thing that former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz and rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett have in common, it’s their thoughts on Chael Sonnen…. During a recent episode of his podcast, Chattin Pony, Pimblett was joined by Ortiz, who recorded five successful defenses during his...
mmanews.com
Bo Nickal’s First UFC Opponent Revealed
Middleweight prospect Bo Nickal has his UFC debut set just days after he secured a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series. On Tuesday night, Nickal competed under the DWCS banner for the second time. After questions surrounding his experience stopped White from awarding him a contract following a 62-second submission victory over Zachary Borrego, “The Allen Assassin” returned to the cage seven weeks later looking to secure his route to the Octagon at the second time trying.
mmanews.com
Dana White Hints At What Fans Can Expect In Bo Nickal’s Next Fight
Dana White has hinted at what’s next for uber-prospect Bo Nickal following his second straight emphatic win on Contender Series. Bo Nickal has managed to capture the imagination of the fans with his dominant victories. The three-time NCAA division I champion managed to submit Donovan Beard in just 52 seconds.
mmanews.com
Bellator Announces Lightweight Grand Prix Set To Start In 2023
The crowded Bellator lightweight title picture will soon receive more clarity next year following a recent announcement by Bellator President Scott Coker. Bellator will host a Lightweight World Grand Prix in 2023 directly after the Bellator 288 title fight between Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire and Usman Nurmagomedov in November. The full lineup for the tournament is expected to be announced in the coming months.
mmanews.com
MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap: UFC Vegas 61 Edition
Welcome the MMA News’ Sleeper Scrap! The relentless schedule of the MMA world means that some fans don’t get a full look at a fight card until days before the event, leaving the promoters to decide which bouts you should be paying the most attention to. Everyone wants...
mmanews.com
Poirier: Diaz’s UFC Departure Sets A Good Example For Young Fighters
Dustin Poirier is praising Nate Diaz for how he is handling his career. Nate Diaz is on to the next chapter of his combat sports career. Diaz fought out the last fight on his UFC contract and is now a free agent. The longtime UFC fighter is taking a look outside the promotion to see if he can make more money elsewhere. In the eyes of fellow UFC fighter Dustin Poirer, this is a good idea.
mmanews.com
Dana White Donates To Help A Fighter After Losing His Legs
Dana White is helping out a fighter after a horrible accident. UFC President Dana White is giving money to help a fighter in need. John Esposito, a Muay Thai fighter from New Jersey was working at his job on a road crew when he was struck from behind by a car.
mmanews.com
McGregor Erupts On ‘S—t Fighter, S—t Actor’ Bisping
Not many people were likely expecting to hop on Twitter on a Friday night to see beef between Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping, yet here we are. Bisping and McGregor have a bit of a history with one another, initially stemming from a movie role that the Englishman allegedly stole from the Irishman, playing Hawk in the 2017 film xXx: Return of Xander Cage.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61 Weigh-In Results: One Fight Cancellation
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan takes place live tomorrow from the UFC Apex, and MMA News is here as each bout becomes official with the weigh-in results!. Tomorrow night’s main event is set to be #5-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern going against Xiaonan Yan. Dern is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Tecia Torres at UFC 273 last April but will be looking to pick up her first main event victory after falling to Marina Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 39 headliner last October. She’ll be facing the #14-ranked Yan, who recently amassed a 13-fight unbeaten streak that spanned over a full decade.
mmanews.com
Watch: Pereira Looks To One-Up Adesanya’s Unorthodox Training
Alex Pereira has today released some strange, wheel-based training footage in response to upcoming opponent Israel Adesanya‘s video of the same ilk. The terrifying Brazilian striker was spotted on a hoverboard in the gym, sparring. It does look as though Pereira at least stuck to boxing, although looked just as crisp while punching from aboard the craft.
mmanews.com
Conor McGregor Blasts Fellow Fighters Pursuing Film Gigs
UFC superstar Conor McGregor feels he stands out amongst the rest of the MMA fighters who are pursuing roles in film. McGregor is still recovering from leg surgery after suffering a nasty injury in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A timetable for his UFC return is uncertain at the moment as he continues to tease fans with footage of his progress.
mmanews.com
Archives: Jon Jones Fires Back At GSP For Recent PED Comments (2018)
On this day four years ago, Jon Jones had some strong words for fellow GOAT contender Georges “Rush” St-Pierre (GSP). Jon Jones has a well-chronicled history with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Because of this, he’s earned his fair share of critics along the way. However, Jones was not expecting the soft-spoken and gentlemanly Georges St-Pierre to be among them.
mmanews.com
Watch: Top Finishes From Fighters On UFC Vegas 61 Card
The UFC is hyping up their upcoming UFC Vegas 61 card by releasing a compilation of some of the best finishes from some of the event’s fighters. UFC Vegas 61 will be headlined on Saturday by a strawweight matchup between rising contenders Yan Xiaonan and Mackenzie Dern. The co-main event also promises plenty of excitement with welterweights Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo set to do battle.
mmanews.com
Khabib’s Coach Says Islam Makhachev Is Best Lightweight Ever
Islam Makhachev has received some high praise, being called the best lightweight ever by his head coach Javier Mendez. Makhachev is set to face revitalized lightweight conqueror Charles Oliveria. Oliveria has been an unstoppable freight train as of late. Coach of Islam Makahchev, Khabib Nurmagomedov was once in his compatriot’s spot.
