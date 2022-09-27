Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
dallasexpress.com
Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold
The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
5 Fun Things to do in Granbury this Fall
Whether you love spending a day out on Lake Granbury, or your idea of exploring is seeing what’s new in the shops around the picturesque Hood County Courthouse Square, Granbury has something for everyone! Perfectly located for a quick getaway from DFW or Waco, it’s definitely weekend worthy!
fox4news.com
Brawl between parents, students aboard Weatherford ISD bus under investigation
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Video circulating online shows the fight from Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I just don't get why no arrests have been made yet," said Elizabeth, a parent of one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, on three counts of tampering with government records, a state jail felony, on Sept. 29, 2022. On Dec. 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office...
Comments / 0