Stephenville, TX

Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold

The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
DALLAS, TX
5 Fun Things to do in Granbury this Fall

Whether you love spending a day out on Lake Granbury, or your idea of exploring is seeing what’s new in the shops around the picturesque Hood County Courthouse Square, Granbury has something for everyone! Perfectly located for a quick getaway from DFW or Waco, it’s definitely weekend worthy!
GRANBURY, TX
