Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, on three counts of tampering with government records, a state jail felony, on Sept. 29, 2022. On Dec. 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office...
Granbury couple vacationing in Florida evacuates ahead of storm
GRANBURY, Texas - A North Texas couple was less than one month into their four-month stay at their Florida vacation home when they decided to evacuate. That home may end up right in Hurricane Ian's path. The storm shifted a bit on Tuesday, and it’s now forecasted to hit right...
Four sentences handed out in 35th district court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Reyes Moreno pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to twenty (20) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Brawl between parents, students aboard Weatherford ISD bus under investigation
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Parker County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a chaotic brawl on board a Weatherford ISD school bus carrying several students. Video circulating online shows the fight from Tuesday, Sept. 20. "I just don't get why no arrests have been made yet," said Elizabeth, a parent of one of...
82nd ‘Battle of 377’ set for Friday between Brownwood, Stephenville
The following is the history of the “Battle of 377” between the Brownwood Lions and Stephenville Yellow Jackets, with the 82nd meeting slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tarleton Memorial Stadium between the No. 1 and No. 5 teams in Class 4A Division I:. Battle of 377 –...
Brownwood PD arrests two for providing falsified video to CPS
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Monday, June 21, 2021, an investigation was being conducted by Child Protective Services at an address in the 700b block of Ave C. During that investigation, the residents, 46-year-old Dawn Faith Hill and 41-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson, provided a video recording to CPS which was false and misleading with the intent to affect the outcome of the CPS investigation. The evidence of this falsified video recording was recently discovered and presented to the court in a complaint.
5 Fun Things to do in Granbury this Fall
Whether you love spending a day out on Lake Granbury, or your idea of exploring is seeing what’s new in the shops around the picturesque Hood County Courthouse Square, Granbury has something for everyone! Perfectly located for a quick getaway from DFW or Waco, it’s definitely weekend worthy!
Lake Worth, Fort Worth police rescue and arrest suspect from lake
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police helped Fort Worth officers fish out a suspect from Lake Worth Monday afternoon. The suspect, not yet identified by police, was wanted for theft of a gun and vehicle. Upon seeing officers, a tweet from Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian stated...
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 27
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Deputy Chris Angel assisted Sgt. Andre Smoot in reference to a suspicious activity at North State Highway 279. An individual was found to be in possession of marijuana and had three local warrants. The individual was booked into the Brown County Jail for the three warrants and Possession of Marijuana Less Than Two Ounces.
Trailer catches fire along Highway 84 in Brown County, causes 4 more fires along the way
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A four-mile stretch of US Highway 84 was fully closed off between Early and Zephyr Tuesday afternoon due to the sum of five fires involving an 18-wheeler. Police later reopened two lanes of traffic on the highway. The Zephyr Volunteer Fire Department alerted the wreck in a Facebook post around […]
