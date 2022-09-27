ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Granbury couple vacationing in Florida evacuates ahead of storm

GRANBURY, Texas - A North Texas couple was less than one month into their four-month stay at their Florida vacation home when they decided to evacuate. That home may end up right in Hurricane Ian's path. The storm shifted a bit on Tuesday, and it’s now forecasted to hit right...
GRANBURY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Four sentences handed out in 35th district court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Reyes Moreno pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to twenty (20) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stephenville, TX
Local
Texas Government
Stephenville, TX
Government
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood PD arrests two for providing falsified video to CPS

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Monday, June 21, 2021, an investigation was being conducted by Child Protective Services at an address in the 700b block of Ave C. During that investigation, the residents, 46-year-old Dawn Faith Hill and 41-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson, provided a video recording to CPS which was false and misleading with the intent to affect the outcome of the CPS investigation. The evidence of this falsified video recording was recently discovered and presented to the court in a complaint.
BROWNWOOD, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

5 Fun Things to do in Granbury this Fall

Whether you love spending a day out on Lake Granbury, or your idea of exploring is seeing what’s new in the shops around the picturesque Hood County Courthouse Square, Granbury has something for everyone! Perfectly located for a quick getaway from DFW or Waco, it’s definitely weekend worthy!
GRANBURY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Cross Timbers#Election Local#Conventions#City Council#The Republican Party#Ctrw#School Board
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 27

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Deputy Chris Angel assisted Sgt. Andre Smoot in reference to a suspicious activity at North State Highway 279. An individual was found to be in possession of marijuana and had three local warrants. The individual was booked into the Brown County Jail for the three warrants and Possession of Marijuana Less Than Two Ounces.
BROWN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy