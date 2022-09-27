Read full article on original website
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
CBS News
Tracking Hurricane Ian - 9/26/22
Meteorologist Nic Merianos, a recent Tampa transplant, talks about the track of Hurricane Ian as it barrels towards Tamp Bay. The hurricane's storm surge could put Tampa under several feet of water.
Florida is headed for a 'near worst-case scenario' with Hurricane Ian. Here's what a Category 5 storm could look like.
The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council catastrophic plan lays out this worst-case scenario, predicting storm surge flooding, destruction, and death.
Hurricane Ian lashes Florida with catastrophic storm surge
Bradenton, Florida, is expecting a storm surge from seven to 10 feet driven by high winds and almost a foot of rain. The city is urging residents to conserve water. Omar Villafranca reports.
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall, thousands are already without power in Tampa Bay
Power companies say that damage will be assessed as soon as conditions are safe.
Floridians arrive in Tri-State Area before Hurricane Ian's expected wrath
NEWARK, N.J. -- As Hurricane Ian gains strength along the Gulf of Mexico, some Floridians have started to hunker down, while others have opted to leave.CBS2's Kevin Rincon caught up with a few on Tuesday who flew here to the Tri-State Area.READ MORE: Live Updates: Hurricane Ian forecast to hit Florida's west coast as Category 3 stormThe weather in our area is nothing like what's to be expected in the coming hours down in Florida, and while that state is accustomed to hurricanes, this one, many say, is different."If it does hit where it's supposed to hit, yes, our house will...
wgxa.tv
Receding waters: Storm surge near Tampa expected to reach up to 18 feet
TAMPA (Sinclair Broadcast Group) - Haunting images of receding waters ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida flooded social media Wednesday. A wall of water up to 18 feet is expected in the Charlotte Harbor, according to meteorologists. THE LATEST | Rapidly intensifying: Hurricane Ian grows to Category 4. Storm...
Cooler weather arrives Wednesday in the Hudson Valley
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says cooler air will arrive Wednesday in the Hudson Valley.
stpetecatalyst.com
Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921
City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
Floridians scramble to evacuate as Hurricane Ian strengthens — but some refuse to leave
Update: Hurricane Ian has now made landfall as a Category 4 storm. Follow CBS News' live coverage here. Interstate 4 runs through both the west and east coast of Florida and on a normal day is heavily congested. But as millions of Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, I-4 was packed with vehicles of people fleeing the storm.
Blind 5-year-old meets firefighter for first time
Junie, who is blind, went on a field trip to a fire station in Plant City, Florida, and met a firefighter for the first time. For the 5-year-old, that meant feeling his uniform and gear, hearing the sounds his equipment made and asking questions. His mom said it was his favorite part of the trip.
Skyway Bridge closed due to strong winds from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced on Wednesday morning that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed as the Tampa Bay area feels the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Winds as of Tuesday around 8 a.m. are ranging from 50 to 60 miles per hour and are...
Tampa, surrounding areas brace for brunt of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA - The Tampa Bay area is bracing for the brunt of Hurricane Ian. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Monday for Tampa and the surrounding areas. Many heeded the order, as bumper to bumper traffic filled the streets and highways as drivers sought safer ground. One homeowner said she was evacuating to Atlanta and expects to come home to a flooded house. "Definitely, absolutely. It floods in a big rain. So yeah, we're going to take everything up off the ground, all the rugs. We're anticipating coming home to a soaking wet house," said Tessa Goss. ...
Airports close and airlines cancel flights as Hurricane Ian roars ashore
Airlines, airports and the federal government are bracing for aviation infrastructure to take a major blow from Hurricane Ian. Cancellations and closures are already piling up across the Florida.
Hurricane Ian survivors now face the devastation the storm left behind
Evacuated residents have begun returning to their homes after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida — only to find neighborhoods they no longer recognize. CBS News flew with the Coast Guard from Clearwater to Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and Naples as it surveyed some of the most devastated areas in Florida. Boats had been swept inland and were piled on top of each other, with many leaking oil and other chemicals into the water. Homes were missing roofs, others were crushed and scraped down to their foundations.
ocscanner.news
FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY
Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
Hurricane Ian is now a Category 4 storm. Here are resources for Florida's homeless
Category 4 Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, between Tampa and Fort Myers. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the hurricane to a Category 4 storm early Wednesday. About 2.5 million residents have been ordered to evacuate, with officials advising residents in Central Florida to stay with...
Company Asked Employees to Bring Family, Pets to Office to Work Through Hurricane Ian
The CEO of a Florida-based company downplayed the Category 4 hurricane headed directly for the area in a meeting with employees, and even told them to bring their kids and pets to the office so they could bunker down together—and keep working. Postcardmania, a postcard marketing company, has a...
Florida woman who has weathered 'dozens of hurricanes' shares her best tips to prep for Hurricane Ian, from what coverage to follow to why you should always watch your neighbors
A Floridian who has lived through 'dozens of hurricanes' has shared her best advice for preparing for Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 300,000 people in Tampa Bay. Jenn Hoskins, 43, from Lake Monroe, took to TikTok over the weekend to...
Hurricane Ian pushing water out along Bayshore Boulevard, Hillsborough River
As the monstrous Hurricane Irma approached Florida's west coast in September 2017, Tampa Bay was emptied of water as strong offshores winds pushed the water into the Gulf of Mexico. Could Ian do the same?
