Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
TAMPA, FL
CBS News

Tracking Hurricane Ian - 9/26/22

Meteorologist Nic Merianos, a recent Tampa transplant, talks about the track of Hurricane Ian as it barrels towards Tamp Bay. The hurricane's storm surge could put Tampa under several feet of water.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS New York

Floridians arrive in Tri-State Area before Hurricane Ian's expected wrath

NEWARK, N.J. -- As Hurricane Ian gains strength along the Gulf of Mexico, some Floridians have started to hunker down, while others have opted to leave.CBS2's Kevin Rincon caught up with a few on Tuesday who flew here to the Tri-State Area.READ MORE: Live Updates: Hurricane Ian forecast to hit Florida's west coast as Category 3 stormThe weather in our area is nothing like what's to be expected in the coming hours down in Florida, and while that state is accustomed to hurricanes, this one, many say, is different."If it does hit where it's supposed to hit, yes, our house will...
FLORIDA STATE
wgxa.tv

Receding waters: Storm surge near Tampa expected to reach up to 18 feet

TAMPA (Sinclair Broadcast Group) - Haunting images of receding waters ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida flooded social media Wednesday. A wall of water up to 18 feet is expected in the Charlotte Harbor, according to meteorologists. THE LATEST | Rapidly intensifying: Hurricane Ian grows to Category 4. Storm...
TAMPA, FL
#Tampa Bay Area#Hurricanes
stpetecatalyst.com

Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921

City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
CBS News

Blind 5-year-old meets firefighter for first time

Junie, who is blind, went on a field trip to a fire station in Plant City, Florida, and met a firefighter for the first time. For the 5-year-old, that meant feeling his uniform and gear, hearing the sounds his equipment made and asking questions. His mom said it was his favorite part of the trip.
PLANT CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Tampa, surrounding areas brace for brunt of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA - The Tampa Bay area is bracing for the brunt of Hurricane Ian. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Monday for Tampa and the surrounding areas. Many heeded the order, as bumper to bumper traffic filled the streets and highways as drivers sought safer ground. One homeowner said she was evacuating to Atlanta and expects to come home to a flooded house. "Definitely, absolutely. It floods in a big rain. So yeah, we're going to take everything up off the ground, all the rugs. We're anticipating coming home to a soaking wet house," said Tessa Goss. ...
TAMPA, FL
CBS News

Hurricane Ian survivors now face the devastation the storm left behind

Evacuated residents have begun returning to their homes after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida — only to find neighborhoods they no longer recognize. CBS News flew with the Coast Guard from Clearwater to Fort Myers, Sanibel Island and Naples as it surveyed some of the most devastated areas in Florida. Boats had been swept inland and were piled on top of each other, with many leaking oil and other chemicals into the water. Homes were missing roofs, others were crushed and scraped down to their foundations.
FLORIDA STATE
ocscanner.news

FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN FLORIDA? HERE’S THE LATEST EVACUATION PLANS BY COUNTY

Evacuation orders could be expanded as the storm nears the coast, but here is the status as of Tuesday afternoon. In Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for coastal areas on Monday and another order on Tuesday for some inland areas. Residents can use an online tool to see their evacuation status. People under the orders must evacuate by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of shelters is available here and you can sign up for emergency alerts here.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Florida woman who has weathered 'dozens of hurricanes' shares her best tips to prep for Hurricane Ian, from what coverage to follow to why you should always watch your neighbors

A Floridian who has lived through 'dozens of hurricanes' has shared her best advice for preparing for Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 300,000 people in Tampa Bay. Jenn Hoskins, 43, from Lake Monroe, took to TikTok over the weekend to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

