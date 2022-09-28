ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Is Your Financial Advisor Right For You? Here's A Simple Test To See If It's Time To Move On.

By Gene Marks
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Iytl_0iCqMcYb00

Are you looking for a financial advisor ? There are many good ones out there. The best will confirm that they help their clients save by making the right investment choices based on the risks they're willing to assume. Regardless, it's still very tough to evaluate a prospective financial advisor.

That's because most of them are no longer strictly independent. They usually work for well-respected firms like Raymond James, Vanguard and Northwestern Mutual. They get their research from corporate factories of economists and market analysts. They're told, based on certain risk factors that they assign to their clients, where to put their clients' money. The reputable ones get paid on asset values, so the more your portfolio rises, the more money they make. The industry is pretty vanilla.

Related: 8 Considerations When Choosing Your Financial Adviser

However, everyone should have a financial advisor — particularly if you own a business. That's because there are too many financial decisions that need to be made, which are likely beyond our expertise. But how to make this choice? What's the best way to truly determine whether or not your person is the right person?

To me, that's easy. I just do a simple test . You should try it too. Just ask if the financial advisor if they own or lease their vehicle. If the answer is "lease," then here's my advice: don't use that financial advisor.

Why? Because leasing a vehicle is a straight-up-black-and-white test of a person's financial acumen. If the advisor owns the vehicle, then that advisor is financially smart. If the advisor leases, then, well, perhaps you should move on. It's as simple as that.

Sure, leasing has its perks. You get a brand-new car every two or three years. You don't have to worry about selling it someday. If you own a business, you can usually deduct the entire payment of a leased car, assuming it's entirely used for business purposes. You may save on repairs and maintenance in the long run. But even with these benefits, the numbers don't lie: If you lease a car, you're spending way too much money over time.

To prove it, here are some numbers to consider over a 20-year period using a very simplified approach.

Let's assume that you buy a new car for $40,000.

Using this calculator , and at today's interest rates (almost 10%!), a 5% sales tax and a three-year lease (assuming there's no down-payment), you'll pay about $1,300 a month. This means that over 20 years, assuming no inflation or change in interest rates, you would be paying 240 months of lease payments for a total of $312,000, exclusive of additional financing fees or mileage charges.

But say you buy the car for $40,000. And let's say you get a three-year bank loan, just like your lease. Using this calculator and the same assumptions above, your monthly payments would also total about $1,300. However, when the three years are up, you'll own the car. According to reports like this one , the average lifespan of a new vehicle is about 150,000 miles or eight years. So that means that over a 20-year period, you would be paying 108 months of loan payments or a total of about $140,000.

This means, over the same period of time, you are paying about $172,000 more if you lease. Think about what you could earn on that amount if it was invested instead of handed over to a leasing company.

You could say that the longer you have a car, the higher your maintenance and repairs costs will be as it gets older and there is truth to that. But insurance costs do go down as well. And when you own a car, you own an asset, and even a car with 150,000 miles on it has a resale value that would likely offset a good portion of the extra maintenance costs you would incur. And if you buy the car for your business , you can take advantage of accelerated depreciation rules and realize tax benefits much earlier than making lease payments over time.

To me, it's a no-brainer that owning a vehicle makes much more financial sense than leasing, which brings me back to your financial advisor. I recently spoke with a financial advisor who pulled up to our meeting in a new BMW. I guess the intention was to show how successful he is. And maybe he is. But after confirming to me that yes, he did, in fact, lease that vehicle, I knew that this was not the guy for me.

I don't want my financial advisor driving a leased, flashy car. I want my financial advisor to be driving an older, owned vehicle. And so do you.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

What is Money Maturity and How Does it Impact Your Finances

This process of becoming more financially responsible is called money maturity. Money maturity is a gradual process that happens over time. It is often associated with age but can also be influenced by factors such as life experiences and education. Nevertheless, money maturity typically leads to better financial decision-making and habits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisor#Interest Rates#Northwestern Mutual#White Test#Used Cars#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
thepennyhoarder.com

What Is a Required Minimum Distribution on Retirement Plans?

No matter how far or near you are to retirement, you probably know it’s important to save for your future. Something we don’t talk about as much is taking your money out when retirement finally arrives. You may already know you need to wait until a certain age...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
tipranks.com

2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
STOCKS
Veronica Charnell Media

Could a Large Social Security COLA Increase Put Retirees in a Higher Tax Bracket?

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Counting down to Social Security COLA: Taking time to add up the costs is essential. Everyone knows receiving more money in your check is always a positive thing. Especially if you are retired and living on a monthly fixed income. Anytime you have to pay more money for groceries, receiving news of additional income is welcoming.
TheStreet

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued Stocks

The stock market has been nothing if not volatile in 2022. The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. So you may want to consider low volatility stocks. Volatility can be measured by beta. Stocks that don’t move much as the market gyrates up and down have a low beta. While stocks that move more than the market have a high beta.
STOCKS
Forbes Advisor

How To Invest In Treasury Bills

If you’re seeking low-risk investments, your first choice should always be U.S. Treasury securities. Backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, Treasurys are the safest investment asset on earth. U.S. Treasury bills, also known as T-bills, are U.S. government debt obligations with maturities of one...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Little-Known, Rarely Used Perks of Homeowners Insurance

There's value in lesser-known policy perks. A person should never pay out of pocket for a loss before finding out if their homeowners insurance covers it. In many circumstances, homeowners insurance follows the policyholder, even when they're away from home. Homeowners insurance policies sometimes cover things you might not expect,...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

401K, Roth IRA, or HSA -- Which Should You Invest in First?

Here's how to prioritize. Roth IRAs and 401(k)s let you save for retirement, while HSAs let you save for medical expenses. All of these accounts are useful in their own right, and together, they can set you up for success. You may have the goal of being able to retire...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of September 26: Rates rising

After wavering much of September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates are more decidedly on the rise this week, following the Fed announcement last Wednesday of another massive rate hike. The top nationally available rate moved up a tenth of a percentage point or more in five of the eight major CD terms, while holding steady in the other three.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy