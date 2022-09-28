ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Asian Bank DBS Taps NASDAQ to Up Its Market Surveillance Efforts

DBS, a Singapore-headquartered financial services group, has announced its plans to boost its surveillance and market integrity efforts by onboarding the trading surveillance technology of the American exchange, NASDAQ. On Thursday, the group in a statement noted that the technology will enable it to double down on its abilities to...
OvalX (Previously ETX Capital) Turns Loss in 2021, Client Count Jumps

Moncor (London) Limited, which is operating as OvalX (previously ETX Capital), ended the financial year 2021, ending on December 31, with a pre-tax loss of £9.2 million due to staggering investments and macroeconomic events. After a tax credit, the net loss for the year came in at £6.8 million....
Advanced Markets UK Turns Profitable in 2021, Revenue Jumps 13%

Advanced Markets (UK) Limited, the FCA-regulated subsidiary of the wider Advanced Markets Group, turned a profit in 2021 fiscal with a healthy jump in revenue as well. The published numbers only show the performance of the UK unit and not the group or any other subsidiaries. According to the latest...
Deutsche Börse Teams Up with Chile’s Santiago Exchange on Market Data

Deutsche Börse, a Germany-based exchange organization, has entered a market data partnership with Chile’s Santiago Exchange, the third-largest exchange in Latin America. Under the collaboration, the German exchange said it will provide access to a full range of Santiago Exchange’s market data products on its platform. Additionally,...
FCA to Permanently Cease Synthetic Sterling LIBOR on March 2023

The synthetic yen LIBOR settings will permanently cease at the end of 2022. Synthetic LIBOR settings were introduced as a temporary measure. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced its decision on Thursday to permanently cease the publication of 1 and 6-month synthetic sterling LIBOR settings on 31 March 2023. “We...
Hong Kong Charges 13 in a Pump-and-Dump Scheme Crack Down

Hong Kong police and Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) have charged 13 suspects, a syndicate, of a sophisticated 'ramp-and-dump' scheme, otherwise known as pump-and-dump scheme , due to having committed several offences. The charges came after a joint investigation by law enforcement and the financial market watchdog against the fraudulent...
Luca Merolla Replaces Philip Adler as Oval Money CEO

Oval Money has appointed Luca Merolla as the new Chief Executive Officer. He has been a part of the company since October 2020 as a Non-Executive Director. Two brands operate under the Oval Money umbrella: one is the fintech Oval and the other is the forex and CFDs brokerage brand, OvalX, previously known as ETX Capital. Merolla will head both brands.
Bank of England’s FX Dealer Chris Mills Departs after 18 Years

Chris Mills, a forex and money markets dealer at the Bank of England (BoE), has departed the UK central bank after 18 years of service. Mills, who joined the apex bank in 2004 as a customer relations and accounts management personnel, announced his exit on Friday. He disclosed that he...
Nomura Names Patrick Eltridge as New Group CIO

Nomura Holdings announced on Thursday the appointment of Patrick Eltridge as the new Group Chief Information Officer (CIO). He will assume the Tokyo-based role on October 1. In the new role, Eltridge will lead the Japanese financial holding company’s group-wide IT organizations. “Nomura is a recognized leader in its...
BUSINESS

