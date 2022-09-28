Oval Money has appointed Luca Merolla as the new Chief Executive Officer. He has been a part of the company since October 2020 as a Non-Executive Director. Two brands operate under the Oval Money umbrella: one is the fintech Oval and the other is the forex and CFDs brokerage brand, OvalX, previously known as ETX Capital. Merolla will head both brands.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO