The 2023 BMW XM is the first standalone model produced by the M division since the iconic M1 and shoppers in Australia will need to cough up a lot of money to afford one. The XM will initially be sold in one specification in Australia and will launch locally in the first half of 2023, priced from AU$297,900 ($190,535), excluding on-road costs, meaning it will cost in excess of AU$300,000 ($191,878) by the time it lands in the garages of customers. Joining the XM range will be the flagship Label Red in late 2023 but local pricing for it hasn’t been announced.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO