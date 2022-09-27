Read full article on original website
One-Off Ferrari SP51, 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, And 2023 BMW XM Label Red: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A new study from the NGO Transport & Environment has concluded that automotive industry emissions are, on average, 50 percent more than what is reported. According to the research, some automakers produce more CO2 than oil giants, with the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi alliance emitting nearly 10,000 tCO2e per million euros, and Honda, Ford, VW, Stellantis, and Hyundai all emitting more than the average of BP, Shell, and Exxon.
2023 Jeep Renegade Drops Entry-Level Sport Trim, Goes 4WD Only For 2023
Jeep has introduced the 2023 Renegade, which features an assortment of relatively minor changes. One of the biggest updates is the elimination of the entry-level Sport trim, which started at $24,695 and was the only version available with front-wheel drive. While Jeep hasn’t released pricing for the 2023 model, the Sport’s death will likely cause sticker shock as the 2022 Renegade Latitude started at $29,540 and that’s now the base trim for 2023.
Charge Cars Bringing Its Impressive Electric AWD 1967 Ford Mustang To The USA
Niche British company Charge Cars is bringing its electric 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback to the United States as part of a tour to drum up sales. Charge’s overhauled ’67 Mustang was unveiled in early March and will be capped at just 499 units worldwide. It will celebrate its U.S. debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October before attending a series of other events across the West Coast and elsewhere. It will then be showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.
Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator
Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
2023 BMW XM, 2024 Chevrolet Silverado, And 2023 Ford Super Duty: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The long-mooted Porsche IPO is finally in motion, with the Volkswagen Group selling 12.5 percent of its non-voting shares in the company for approximately €9.4 billion ($9.1 billion). The figure of 911 million shares offered won’t go unnoticed either, while the automaker itself is valued at €75.2 billion ($72.8 billion), which makes it Germany’s second-largest listing ever.
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Improves Pickup’s Off-Road Prowess
Ram has taken to the State Fair of Texas to unveil the new 2023 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel that slots between the Laramie and Power Wagon variants in the 2500 family. The new Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is based around the Power Wagon and is available with a 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel inline-six that produces 370 hp and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque. This engine works alongside a six-speed automatic transmission as standard. Those seeking a little extra power can opt for the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with cylinder deactivation, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and 410 hp and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque.
Smit’s Gorgeous Oletha Coupe Is Now Offered With The E46 M3 Engine
Smith Vehicle Engineering’s gorgeous Oletha Coupe from last year can now be ordered with a bespoke version of BMW’s beloved S54 six-cylinder engine. So far, the Oletha Coupe has been available solely with a modified S65 4.4-liter naturally-aspirated V8. This engine is derived from the one of the E92 M3 GTS and pumps out in excess of 450 hp. The Oletha Coupe will be showcased with the newly-available S54 engine at the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week.
Kia Increases The Price Of The Rio By $360 For 2023
Kia introduced a modest increase to the price of its entry level car, the Rio, for the 2023 model year. An increase in the destination fee, though, conceals the full extent of the price hike. Before destination, Kia has applied a $16,450 MSRP to the entry-level 2023 Rio, the LX...
Audi Sees EV Range Becoming Less Important In The Future As Charging Infrastructure Improves
Audi has the largest EV lineup in America as the automaker already offers five different models including the recently launched Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback. We’ll have more to say about the crossovers in our upcoming review, but we recently talked EVs with Audi of America President Daniel Weissland. During a wide-ranging discussion, we asked if Audi sees 300 miles (483 km) of range as being the gold standard like some competitors.
Professional Designer Envisions A Modern 2025 Toyota Celica Tuned To The Bone
This article includes renderings of an eighth-generation Toyota Celica created by independent designer Alexis Poncelet, who is neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. There might not be any space for a modern-day Celica to slot between the GR86 and the GR Supra sportscars in Toyota’s current lineup, but fans of the nameplate have been dreaming about a new generation for years. One of them is professional automotive designer Alexis Poncelet, who envisioned a new Celica, blessing it with the widebody treatment.
A 2008 Honda S2000 CR Sold For $125,000 Making It The Second Most Expensive In BaT History
A 2008 Honda S2000 has sold for a staggering $125,000 on Bring a Trailer, making it the second most-expensive S2K ever sold on the popular auction website. Immediately making this S2000 special from most others in the United States is that it is one of approximately 700 Club Racer (or CR) models built. This car has previously lived in Chicago, Illinois and Manitoba, Canada before being acquired by the seller in May 2019. It was sold with ~6,000 miles (~9,600 km) on the clock, multiple keys, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Would A New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Coupe Make Sense?
This article includes illustrations for a fictional Honda Civic Type R Coupe created by independent designer Sugar Chow. The renderings are neither related to nor endorsed by Honda. Honda hasn’t made a two-door Civic Type R since 2011 with the FN2, and hasn’t made one not designated as a hatchback...
Lordstown Begins Production Of The Endurance, Hopes To Deliver 50 Units In 2022
Lordstown Motors announced it started production of the Endurance at the Foxconn Ohio plant, with the first two vehicles rolling off the production line and a third one following shortly. Those are part of the initial batch of 500 vehicles, following homologation testing and certification processes that are already underway.
Watch California Cop Tell Dodge Challenger Hellcat Owner It’s Illegal To Use Red Key As It Makes It Too Loud
A TikToker going by the handle srt_ray6.4 recently posted video footage of an interaction he had with a police officer who claimed that the exhaust on his Dodge Challenger Hellcat was not in line with state regulations relating to decibel levels, despite the car allegedly being stock. In two videos,...
At Almost AU$300,000, Only Australia’s Rich Can Afford The 2023 BMW XM
The 2023 BMW XM is the first standalone model produced by the M division since the iconic M1 and shoppers in Australia will need to cough up a lot of money to afford one. The XM will initially be sold in one specification in Australia and will launch locally in the first half of 2023, priced from AU$297,900 ($190,535), excluding on-road costs, meaning it will cost in excess of AU$300,000 ($191,878) by the time it lands in the garages of customers. Joining the XM range will be the flagship Label Red in late 2023 but local pricing for it hasn’t been announced.
VW’s Greek Island EV Experiment Shows Promising Signs For The Future
It has now been two years since Volkswagen turned the Greek island of Astypalea into a massive laboratory for zero-emissions transportation, and the automaker is looking back on how it’s gone so far. Volkswagen worked with the island’s authorities to introduce two transportation options earlier this year. “ASTYBUS” is...
Cadillac XT5, XT6, And GMC Acadia Need Fixes For Two Separate Issues
General Motors has issued two recalls impacting select Cadillac XT5, XT6, and GMC Acadia models. The most significant of the two recalls impacts 95,231 vehicles. A notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that vehicles equipped with the optional Surround Vision feature have a rear-view camera that may fail or function intermittently. If the camera isn’t functioning correctly, rear visibility will be reduced, increasing the risk of a crash.
Next-Generation Honda NSX Will Be All-Electric – If It Gets The Green Light
A new generation of the Honda NSX could be on the cards and if launched, will be all-electric. Official word from the car manufacturer is that it is not planning a third generation of the NSX. However, vice president and Acura brand officer at American Honda, Jon Ikeda, is confident that an all-new model will get the go-ahead and serve as the perfect halo model for the brand’s shift to battery electric vehicles.
Toyota Has No Plans To Change Its Strategy On Electrified Vehicles
Toyota will not alter its strategy on electrified vehicles and doesn’t believe selling only EVs in the future is the correct move. While many of its competitors have made commitments to transition their line-ups solely to electric vehicles over the coming decade, Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda remains steadfast in his belief that the smarter option is to offer consumers a host of powertrain options that includes EVs but also hydrogen-powered vehicles, ICE models, and hybrids, Bloomberg reports.
2023 Audi RS Q6 E-Tron Brings Its 600-HP Electric Game To The Nürburgring
Audi is inching closer to the launch of its new Q6 e-tron electric SUV, which will be available in both standard and more athletic Sportback body styles. But the real athlete of the Q6 lineup will be the RS Q6 e-tron, seen here busting some moves on Germany’s Nurburgring.
