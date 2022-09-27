Read full article on original website
Two US Senators Want to Update a 2015 Cybersec Bill to Include Crypto
Two Republican Senators brought a proposal before the US Senate to amend the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 to include crypto. Allegedly, the altered bill would bear the name Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act and could help companies crack down on bad practices within the industry.
SEC Sues Arbitrade Over Allegedly Gold-Backed Token Offer
On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against a company called Arbitrade over a token offering conducted in 2018 and 2019. Unlike recent actions by the SEC, this suit isn't centered on unregistered securities but on the fact that Arbitrade mislead investors by falsely claiming its tokens are backed by gold.
Firms Flock to Ripple’s Banner After a Major Victory Against SEC
A day after the court ruled that the SEC has to hand the Hinman documents over to Ripple labs, two companies filed their own applications in support of Ripple. On Friday, September 30th, I-Remit Inc. and TapJets voiced their support for the beleaguered company.
META to Freeze Hiring and Cut Costs as Stock Falls 60% YTD
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has become the latest tech company to announce a hiring freeze and cost cuts amid a prolonged market downturn. The move comes as Meta has invested a fortune in nascent technologies like the metaverse and VR headsets.
