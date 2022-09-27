ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator

Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
2023 Jeep Renegade Drops Entry-Level Sport Trim, Goes 4WD Only For 2023

Jeep has introduced the 2023 Renegade, which features an assortment of relatively minor changes. One of the biggest updates is the elimination of the entry-level Sport trim, which started at $24,695 and was the only version available with front-wheel drive. While Jeep hasn’t released pricing for the 2023 model, the Sport’s death will likely cause sticker shock as the 2022 Renegade Latitude started at $29,540 and that’s now the base trim for 2023.
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Improves Pickup’s Off-Road Prowess

Ram has taken to the State Fair of Texas to unveil the new 2023 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel that slots between the Laramie and Power Wagon variants in the 2500 family. The new Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel is based around the Power Wagon and is available with a 6.7-liter Cummins turbo-diesel inline-six that produces 370 hp and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque. This engine works alongside a six-speed automatic transmission as standard. Those seeking a little extra power can opt for the 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with cylinder deactivation, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and 410 hp and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque.
Smit’s Gorgeous Oletha Coupe Is Now Offered With The E46 M3 Engine

Smith Vehicle Engineering’s gorgeous Oletha Coupe from last year can now be ordered with a bespoke version of BMW’s beloved S54 six-cylinder engine. So far, the Oletha Coupe has been available solely with a modified S65 4.4-liter naturally-aspirated V8. This engine is derived from the one of the E92 M3 GTS and pumps out in excess of 450 hp. The Oletha Coupe will be showcased with the newly-available S54 engine at the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week.
Kia Increases The Price Of The Rio By $360 For 2023

Kia introduced a modest increase to the price of its entry level car, the Rio, for the 2023 model year. An increase in the destination fee, though, conceals the full extent of the price hike. Before destination, Kia has applied a $16,450 MSRP to the entry-level 2023 Rio, the LX...
Tata Tiago.ev Is A $10,000 Electric City Car With 155 Miles Of Range

This is the Tata Tiago.ev, created specifically for the Indian market, and carrying a starting price of just 8.49 Lakh or ($10,370) at current exchange rates. The Tiago.ev takes the form of a hatchback that will be available in a plethora of different configurations to suit the needs and budgets of customers. Tata’s entry-level version is dubbed the XE and sports a tiny 19.2 kWh battery pack. Despite the small size of the battery, Tata says the Tiago.ev XE is good for 155 miles (255 km) of range on the Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC).
Would A New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Coupe Make Sense?

This article includes illustrations for a fictional Honda Civic Type R Coupe created by independent designer Sugar Chow. The renderings are neither related to nor endorsed by Honda. Honda hasn’t made a two-door Civic Type R since 2011 with the FN2, and hasn’t made one not designated as a hatchback...
Charge Cars Bringing Its Impressive Electric AWD 1967 Ford Mustang To The USA

Niche British company Charge Cars is bringing its electric 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback to the United States as part of a tour to drum up sales. Charge’s overhauled ’67 Mustang was unveiled in early March and will be capped at just 499 units worldwide. It will celebrate its U.S. debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October before attending a series of other events across the West Coast and elsewhere. It will then be showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.
At Almost AU$300,000, Only Australia’s Rich Can Afford The 2023 BMW XM

The 2023 BMW XM is the first standalone model produced by the M division since the iconic M1 and shoppers in Australia will need to cough up a lot of money to afford one. The XM will initially be sold in one specification in Australia and will launch locally in the first half of 2023, priced from AU$297,900 ($190,535), excluding on-road costs, meaning it will cost in excess of AU$300,000 ($191,878) by the time it lands in the garages of customers. Joining the XM range will be the flagship Label Red in late 2023 but local pricing for it hasn’t been announced.
Professional Designer Envisions A Modern 2025 Toyota Celica Tuned To The Bone

This article includes renderings of an eighth-generation Toyota Celica created by independent designer Alexis Poncelet, who is neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. There might not be any space for a modern-day Celica to slot between the GR86 and the GR Supra sportscars in Toyota’s current lineup, but fans of the nameplate have been dreaming about a new generation for years. One of them is professional automotive designer Alexis Poncelet, who envisioned a new Celica, blessing it with the widebody treatment.
Audi Sees EV Range Becoming Less Important In The Future As Charging Infrastructure Improves

Audi has the largest EV lineup in America as the automaker already offers five different models including the recently launched Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback. We’ll have more to say about the crossovers in our upcoming review, but we recently talked EVs with Audi of America President Daniel Weissland. During a wide-ranging discussion, we asked if Audi sees 300 miles (483 km) of range as being the gold standard like some competitors.
Elon Musk Says The Tesla Cybertruck Will Be Waterproof And “Serve As A Boat”

Much like the second-generation Tesla Roadster and the Tesla Semi, the automaker’s Cybertruck has been hit with numerous delays but could eventually reach the hands of customers next year. When it does, it will be waterproof, according to Elon Musk. The eccentric chief executive recently took to Twitter to...
VW’s Greek Island EV Experiment Shows Promising Signs For The Future

It has now been two years since Volkswagen turned the Greek island of Astypalea into a massive laboratory for zero-emissions transportation, and the automaker is looking back on how it’s gone so far. Volkswagen worked with the island’s authorities to introduce two transportation options earlier this year. “ASTYBUS” is...
