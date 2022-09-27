Read full article on original website
After a two-week pause, the Marine Room is reopening on Wednesday, October 5 when it’ll officially unveil a brand new lounge space and an overall glow up of the 81-year-old La Jolla institution. Designed by Studio UNLTD to help attract a younger clientele, the 30-seat lounge, located at the center of the restaurant, will have its own exclusive food and drink offerings and a separate reservation system that’ll require guests to spend a minimum of $100 per person for a two-hour dining experience.
