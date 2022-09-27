Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Restaurant Specials for Every Day of the Week
No cooking, no cleaning, no muss, no fuss!
Thrillist
Chipotle's Newest Protein Brings a 'Whole New Dimension' to Its Menu
Late last month, Chipotle added Chicken Al Pastor to menus, but as a limited trial run across Denver and Indianapolis—leaving the rest of us bummed about our boring, old Burrito Bowl orders. But now, the Mexican-style fast-casual restaurant is introducing an all-new proteinnationwide. On Tuesday, Chipotle unveiled its Garlic...
Time Out Global
Honest Burgers is giving out free plant-based burgers at lunchtime today
Roll up! Roll up! Here’s your free food fix of the day. Honest Burgers have partnered with plant-based bacon company La Vie to bring a new burger to its tasty menu. From midday to 4pm today, Honest Burgers Spitalfields will be churning out La Vie bacon plant burger and giving it away for free to the first 250 punters who walk through the door. The burger is made using the Beyond Meat patty, La Vie bacon, smokey applewood cheese, crispy shoestring fries, bacon ketchup, chipotle mayo, rocket and pickles. Everything in the burger is 100 percent plant-based.
Brand New Menu Items to Try at Chain Restaurants This Fall
Fall is upon us, and that means the kids heading back to school, the leaves beginning to change color, the excitement of football in stadiums and on TV … and, of course, that most evocative and unavoidable of all autumnal symbols – pumpkin spice. Restaurant chains continually revise and upgrade (or, some would say, downgrade) […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Food Beast
Miller High Life Has a Dive Bar-Flavored Ice Cream
Ever wonder what a dive bar tastes like? Depending on your lifestyle, you may already know. No judgement here. However, Miller High Life wanted to share that unique taste with everyone — via ice cream. The ‘Champagne of Beers’, a staple in any good dive bar, is celebrating them...
Comments / 0