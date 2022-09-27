Iowa evokes images of rolling prairies and cornfields waving in the wind, and this four-day road trip treats you to such pastoral vistas. But much of the route focuses on another camera-pleaser — the state’s stretch of the Great River Road, a collection of highways and state routes tracing the twists and turns of the mighty Mississippi River, from northern Minnesota down to Louisiana’s Gulf Coast. Here, where the river forms Iowa’s eastern border with Illinois and Wisconsin, blazing ash, elm, hickory and maple trees shade the riverbanks with brilliant fall color, made more dramatic by the contrast with ochre and chalk-white limestone bluffs. Lakes, waterfalls and wetlands add to the variety, providing additional dramatic backdrops for the bursts of color. Plus, there’s plenty of history, including the outposts of rugged early homesteaders. ​

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO