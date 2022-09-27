Read full article on original website
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
msn.com
National Coffee Day Is Coming Thursday: Free Coffee at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and More
National Coffee Day is Thursday, Sept. 29, which means free hot or iced coffee and deals on bags of coffee are headed your way. You can take advantage of these deals on Thursday at coffee shops like Dunkin', Peet's and Krispy Kreme. Don't miss out on a free cup of joe or discounted bags of your favorite coffee beans.
msn.com
National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?
There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
Food Network
Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide
It’s a pizza crossed with a cupcake, and now it has hit the national brick-and-mortar big-time. The Pizza Cupcake, the famously telegenic frozen snack, can be found at more than 1,600 Walmart stores across 48 states. Yes, both flavors: Margherita and Pepperoni. Created in Brooklyn in 2018 by a...
