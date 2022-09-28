Read full article on original website
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A local world record holder
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Inga Simning of Pittsford. The speech pathologist works at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua and works out at Central Rock Gym in Rochester. She gave up donuts and cupcakes, to record 42 pull-ups in one minute. Guinness reviewed the video and...
13 WHAM
Rochester to celebrate Italian heritage
Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday will be Italian Heritage Day in Rochester. The mayor's office made the proclamation Friday, celebrating the city's Italian roots. "The time has come to recognize and appreciate the contributions of all ethnic and cultural backgrounds so that all members of our community can take pride in their history and culture, while appreciating the pride that others take in their history and culture," said Michael Cerretto, director of the emergency communications department.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Dunkin' Donation
East Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a big donation brewing for Foodlink!. Dunkin' and the Rochester Red Wings celebrated National Coffee Day on Thursday by donating nearly 400 pounds of coffee to Foodlink. The donation will help Foodlink continue to support local agencies and the food-insecure...
13 WHAM
Penfield students donate items to veterans
Rochester, N.Y. — A little bit of kindness can go a very long way, especially when it comes to helping those who made sacrifices for our country. They may be from different generations, but the bond of friendship knows no age. Zooey, Charleigh, Lizzie, Adam, Austin and Alex are...
13 WHAM
Will Rochester experience any of Ian this weekend?
As post-tropical cyclone Ian moved north Friday, clouds slowly filtered in across New York's Southern Tier and eventually into the Rochester area. So the question for the weekend, weather-wise, is will there be any sensible effect from Ian on the area?. Fortunately, the biggest impact that Ian will have on...
13 WHAM
Injured Geneseo HS football player out of hospital
Rochester, N.Y. — A football player from Geneseo High School is now out of the hospital after being seriously injured during a game last week. Julian Huffman was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital last Friday for emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain. Huffman's mother told...
13 WHAM
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate explains arrest at Rochester airport
Rochester, N.Y. — A former Syracuse mayoral candidate accused of bringing a loaded gun into the Frederick Douglass Rochester International Airport called Tuesday’s incident an honest mistake. Authorities said Alfonso Davis, 56, had the weapon concealed in his arm sling, when it was detected at the security checkpoint.
13 WHAM
Rochester natives describe life in storm zone as Ian hits Florida
They fled Rochester winters, only to face a powerful hurricane. When Hurricane Ian hit Naples, Fla. Wednesday, the view from John and Kathy Hoff's condo changed dramatically. "The bay met the gulf and became one body of water," Kathy said. "At one point, we saw a boat floating up Gulf...
13 WHAM
Monroe County announces raises for social services employees
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County is looking to address a critical shortage of social services workers — and it begins with better pay. County Executive Adam Bello announced a new recruitment and retention campaign for critical social services workers Friday, amid an "alarming" number of vacancies. The campaign...
13 WHAM
North Clinton Ave. business owner shares hopes to reduce violence in the neighborhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On a nice day, you might find Raheen Gayden outside his store, Big Momma Rose Groceries on N. Clinton Ave., serving up food from the grill or chatting with his neighbors. The store has been in his family for decades and is named after his grandmother,...
13 WHAM
Rochester named 6th-best U.S. metro area for golf
A new study from Golf Workout Program names Rochester as the sixth-best large metropolitan area in the U.S. for golf. The highest-ranking city in the Eastern U.S., Rochester trailed only Tucson, Phoenix, Riverside-San Bernardino, Tulsa and Los Angeles on the list. Despite a below-average ranking for weather, Rochester earned high...
13 WHAM
Toddler shot while sitting in car seat in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 3-year-old boy has life threatening injuries after he was shot while sitting in a parked car, on North Clinton Avenue Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department. Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots. Chief David Smith said the child was...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police identify man shot in overnight homicide on Chili Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place around 3:00 a.m. Saturday on Chili Avenue. Officers say the victim, Bryan Harrell Sr. 43, was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police say Harrell Sr. was outside of 565 Chili Avenue,...
13 WHAM
Rochester natives riding out storm in Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon, with wind speeds topping 150 mph as it hit the coast near Fort Myers and Cape Coral. More than 800,000 residents lost power, and experts are concerned the state is unprepared for...
13 WHAM
Local volunteers prepare to head to Florida for hurricane relief
Rochester, N.Y. — Local volunteers from the American Red Cross are preparing to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Eight volunteers from Western New York are on standby to travel to Florida to help, once it's safe. "We are doing our best to provide the original or...
13 WHAM
Police investigating murder in Waterloo
Waterloo, N.Y. — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Waterloo. Sheriff Tim Luce said in a release Friday that the victim was targeted and there is no risk to the community. The release did not give any further details about the incident or the victim.
13 WHAM
Mayor outlines plans to combat crime in North Clinton neighborhood
Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans is laying out plans to crack down on violence in the city. Evans and other city leaders gathered Friday morning to announce the Neighborhoods in Crisis initiative, aiming to reduce crime in hard-hit neighborhoods. The first area the city is focusing on is...
13 WHAM
Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
13 WHAM
Driver OK after car catches fire on 390
Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Police responded to a report of a car on fire around 9:40 a.m. Friday on Interstate 390. The driver was southbound between the Moore Road and Kendrick Road underpasses when he pulled over as his 2008 Dodge overheated and caught fire. The Henrietta...
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: School districts nationwide targeted in 'swatting' calls
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a dangerous trend that’s sweeping the nation — swatting calls, targeting school districts, putting countless lives at risk. It's led to swarms of police, fire and rescue descending on school districts across the U.S. As of mid-September, more than a dozen states...
