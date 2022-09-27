Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Pyth and Auros are Bringing Real-Time High-Frequency Data to Blockchain Protocols
What is High-Frequency Data and Why Does it Matter in Today’s Economy?. As per Ruey S. Tsay et al., Time-series data gathered at a very fine scale is referred to as high-frequency data. Recent advances in computing power have made it possible to correctly and quickly collect high-frequency data for processing. High-frequency data offers intraday insights that may be utilised to comprehend market behaviours, dynamics, and microstructures. It is widely used in financial analysis and high-frequency trading for basing financial and trading decisions.
coinjournal.net
Bitgert price prediction: Is BRISE a Viable Buy in October?
Bitgert price erased most of the gains it made in August in September. BRISE, the platform’s native token, slipped to a low of $0.00000046 in September, which was about 65% below the highest level in August. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitgert has a market cap of over $223 million. Why...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Lightning Network Powered Strike Secures $80M in Funding
Strike, which claims to be the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has “raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors.”
coinjournal.net
Gemini partners Betterment to offer curated crypto portfolios
Gemini partnership with Betterment will allow the company to provide crypto custody services to the digital investment advisor. Betterment has over 730,000 customers across its business who could gain exposure to the crypto asset class. Institutional interest in crypto remains despite crypto winter. Gemini, one of the leading crypto exchange...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
TechCrunch
Crypto trading-focused blockchain Sei launches $50M ecosystem fund
While many layer-1 blockchains out there were built for a pretty general purpose, other networks were designed around very specific use cases. Sei, a layer-1 blockchain designed for trading, has launched a $50 million ecosystem and liquidity fund to support new decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on its platform, its co-founders Jeff Feng and Jay Jog exclusively told TechCrunch.
cryptopotato.com
Spanish Telecom Giant Telefonica Embraces Bitcoin Payments
Telefonica teamed up with Bit2Me to enable settlements in Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), USDC, and other coins. One of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in Spain – Telefonica – partnered with the crypto exchange Bit2Me to allow clients to pay for services in digital assets.
zycrypto.com
Genesis Token (GTN) Goes Live For Trading On LBank Exchange
Genesis Token (GTN) was listed on LBank Exchange, a worldwide trading platform for digital assets, on September 29, 2022. On September 29, 2022, at 10:00 UTC, the GTN/USDT trading pair became formally accessible to all LBank Exchange users. Relictum Pro builds a global platform that encompasses all facets of human...
coinchapter.com
New Solution for Pi Network’s holder and the Pioneer
Pi Network was founded by Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan. Both Kokkalis and Fan have doctorates from Stanford University in the US, where Kokkalis has a degree in computer science, and Fang has a doctorate in computing anthropology. The concept of Pi Network first appeared in 2019 when the app launched. 2020 is the year the network’s testnet launched, with the number of active pioneers has reached 23 million miners and still expanding today.
coinjournal.net
BlackRock launches new blockchain ETF for European customers
The iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF (BLKC). track NYSE’s FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index. BLKC has an expense ratio of 0.5% and comprises 35 global companies within the crypto and blockchain space. BlackRock has announced a new exchange traded fund (ETF) for the European market, targeting customers across...
coinjournal.net
Circle expands USDC support Polkadot, Cosmos and NEAR
Circle’s USDC will be available natively on Cosmos, Polkadot, Optimism, Arbitrum and NEAR networks. The integration brings to thirteen the number of blockchains with native USDC support. Circle Internet Financial, a leading digital financial technology firm that issues the USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) stablecoins, has announced...
Galaxy Digital Integrates Chainlink To Stream Market Data To The Blockchain
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF, a lead financial service provider in the digital asset space, announces the integration of Chainlink's LINK/USD market pricing oracles. This collaboration would bring Galaxy Digital more reliable price data, directly streamed through blockchain protocols. Chainlink operates through a trustless decentralized system. The Chainlink integration will...
Short-Term Crypto Uncertainty is Long-Term Credit Union Opportunity
While the volatility and complexity surrounding cryptocurrency has caused given many investors second thoughts or cold feet, it's this very reason that some financial industry observers say it precisely the time for institutions to stay in and up to date as a service to confused customers -- especially small community based lenders and credit union.
coinjournal.net
HBAR price prediction: Last chance for Hedera Hashgraph bulls
HBAR price has been in the defensive in the past few months as demand for the coin slips. Hedera Hashgraph dropped to a low of $0.57 on Friday, which is an important support level. This price is about 90% below the all-time high of $0.5800. Its market cap has slipped to more than $1.3 billion.
coinjournal.net
3 Cryptocurrencies with big news that could rally in October
Like other financial markets, the cryptocurrency market is set to end September in the red. This is due to the lingering geopolitical issues and raging inflation worldwide. However, one thing about cryptocurrencies is that with the right news, they can pump even when every other market is bearish. For this...
coinjournal.net
PancakeSwap prediction as price maintains uptrend
PancakeSwap token has pumped by 12% in the past one week. CAKE has ranked high on social metrics in the week. The cryptocurrency has met a psychological $5 resistance and could correct. PancakeSwap CAKE/USD continues to excite despite the broader market slump. The cryptocurrency trades at close to $5, the...
coinjournal.net
Top NFT cryptocurrencies to watch in October as large corporations dig in
One of the markets that have a lot of potentials to take off in October is the NFTs market. That’s because some of the largest corporations in the world are getting into NFTs, and that means not just the potential for value growth but also FOMO. That’s why as we head into the new month, it makes sense to start scouting for top NFT cryptocurrencies that stand to make the most gains heading into the new month.
