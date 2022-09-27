What is High-Frequency Data and Why Does it Matter in Today’s Economy?. As per Ruey S. Tsay et al., Time-series data gathered at a very fine scale is referred to as high-frequency data. Recent advances in computing power have made it possible to correctly and quickly collect high-frequency data for processing. High-frequency data offers intraday insights that may be utilised to comprehend market behaviours, dynamics, and microstructures. It is widely used in financial analysis and high-frequency trading for basing financial and trading decisions.

