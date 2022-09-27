Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed Wiglett, a brand new Pokemon species that looks an awful lot like Diglett but with some distinct differences. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company launched a fake webinar featuring members of the Pokemon World Ecological Society, showing off some of the Pokemon from the Paldea region, which will be the setting of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The webinar ended with the reveal of a brand new Pokemon – a Pokemon called Wiglett. Members of the Pokemon World Ecological Society debated whether Wiglett was a branching evolution of Diglett or perhaps a Paldean form of Diglett before determining that the Pokemon was a brand new species entirely. While Wiglett has a similar face to Diglett and burrows in the ground like the popular Ground-type Pokemon, Wiglett notably has a different coloration than Diglett and extends its body out of the ground, revealing an eel-like body.

