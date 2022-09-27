Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Pokemon Go's Evolving Stars Event Features Another New Alolan Pokemon
Yesterday, Niantic revealed its plans for Pokemon Go through the month of October. The game's Evolving Stars event was part of those plans, but the developer did not go into specific details. Today, Niantic pulled back the curtain on the upcoming event, revealing that the game will see the debut of Cosmoem, the evolved form of Cosmog. The event will give players new Special Research to complete, which will feature "another step in the adventure with Cosmog." It seems like a safe bet that it will revolve around evolving Cosmog, but no additional details about the Special Research were provided.
All Pokémon Go Fashion Week Raids
Pokémon Go Fashion Week makes its return once again this year. From September 27 until October 3, gamers can earn various awards from participating in the Pokémon Go Fashion Week Raids. Here are all the raids going on throughout the week. The Raids. Tier 1 Raids – Diglett,...
epicstream.com
Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 Confirmed: Release Date News and Predictions
Tokyo Mew Mew New may be over, but anticipation for the reboot's second season intensifies. Ichigo, Lettuce, Bu-Ling, Mint, and Zakuro will be returning once again to defend the world from sinister threats! With that being said, here's everything we know about Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 so far!
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Different Edition
While the title doesn’t come with a fancy collectors edition there still is one Star Ocean: The Divine Force Edition that does exist. While the standard edition only comes with the full game the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game comes with a few perks of its own. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with :
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
Wild Hearts Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay: What We Know So Far
When it comes to the monster hunting genre, most people think of "Monster Hunter." It's understandable, considering the series saw 13 million shipments of "Monster Hunter: World" alone. There are other games that are arguably in the same genre, including "Ark 2" and the "Pokemon" clone that's more violent (and more alike) to "Monster Hunter," "Palworld." Another one is on the horizon: "Wild Hearts."
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Shows Off Android 17 and 18
Dr. Gero's creations might have ultimately been responsible for his demise, but they remained a thorn in the Z-Fighters' side throughout the Android's saga's earliest stages. While 17 and 18 were able to ultimately survive the Cell Games, they eventually found themselves allies to Goku and company throughout Dragon Ball Super. Now, two cosplayers have once again returned to the early aesthetic when it comes to the villains that have changed sides like so many other Dragon Ball villains throughout the Shonen's history.
Dakar Desert Rally Release Date
After a 4-year hiatus, Dakar racing is back once again. The sequel to Dakar 18, Dakar Desert Rally releases to PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 4, 2022. This year’s Dakar will have gamers competing across the vast open-world environments of Saudi Arabia....
What Patch is Worlds 2022 On?
League of Legends is one of the most patched games in the world. This is in order to keep players on their toes with changes and make sure the meta in the game is never stale. Another major positive for it is for pro players to have to change how they play as well. This includes what is happening at the World Championships. Here is the answer for what Patch is Worlds 2022 On?
Pokemon Zeta and Omicron Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokémon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokémon fandom. Pokémon Zeta and Omicron are, in particular, one of the most popular ROM hacks. This Pokemon Zeta and Omicron Download Guide will show players how they can start enjoying the Vesryn region.
Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset
After over a year, Clefable will be finally making its way to Pokemon Unite. This was a Pokemon that was apparently in testing during the Beta and possibly even the Alpha. Yet, it has been passed over for many different Pokemon since then. Now with it joining in a few weeks, fans will be wanting to know what it does. Here is a look at the Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
How To Sign Up For The Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta
Gamers and long-time Street Fighter fans can get their hands on Street Fighter 6 closer than they think. Next month Capcom will be releasing the official Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta testing. The question being asked is where is the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta sign-up? How To Sign Up.
Fortnite October Crew Pack 2022
With September coming to a close that means the announcement of the Fortnite October Crew Pack. Next month Fortnite players are treated to a pack that is anything but dull. Starting September 30, 2022, at 8 PM ET Fortnite Crew members can get their hands on Red Claw. Red Claw brings an assortment of cosmetics and perks in this October Crew Pack. If purchased players will receive the Black Fang back bling, Red’s Ripper’s pickaxe, Shredded Red wrap, Never Take Me Alive loading screen, Dark Nights/Red Lights lobby track, and the Dark & Red Instrumental lobby track.
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest
To celebrate the newest season of Fortnite Epic Games will be launching the Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest. Here’s everything players will need to know while participating in the event. During the event, players will have to complete six different tasks from an official participating Fortnite Discord server to earn...
dotesports.com
Another version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been released on Switch and fans are fine with it
The Bethesda gods have blessed Nintendo Switch players with the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle. The Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a bunch of new content, giving Switch users three official DLCs:. Dawnguard. Hearthfire. Dragonborn. This edition of the game celebrates the historical 10-year milestone of...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals a Surprising New Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed Wiglett, a brand new Pokemon species that looks an awful lot like Diglett but with some distinct differences. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company launched a fake webinar featuring members of the Pokemon World Ecological Society, showing off some of the Pokemon from the Paldea region, which will be the setting of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The webinar ended with the reveal of a brand new Pokemon – a Pokemon called Wiglett. Members of the Pokemon World Ecological Society debated whether Wiglett was a branching evolution of Diglett or perhaps a Paldean form of Diglett before determining that the Pokemon was a brand new species entirely. While Wiglett has a similar face to Diglett and burrows in the ground like the popular Ground-type Pokemon, Wiglett notably has a different coloration than Diglett and extends its body out of the ground, revealing an eel-like body.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Release Date and New Content
Here's when you can expect to pick up the ninth World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, and what preorder options you have.
Options for Most Picked Champions for LoL Worlds 2022
The League of Legends World Championship is starting soon. The over one month-long tournament will feature the best of the best battling it out to finish the 2022 year on top. For many fans, the enjoyment of the games will be enough. But for others, they want the glory of doing well in the Worlds 2022 Pick’Em. This year, Riot Games did the Crystal Ball a bit differently. Here are some options for the most picked champions at LoL Worlds 2022 for people’s Pick’ems.
