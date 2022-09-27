Read full article on original website
Pokémon Go Fashion Week Increased Spawns
During Pokémon Go Fashion Week the spawn rates of certain Pokémon will be adjusted. This will only occur during the duration of the event. Here’s a list of all the Pokémon Go Fashion Week increased spawns. Increased Spawns. During Pokémon Go Fashion Week these specific Pokémon...
Wiglett Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
It seems as though the Pokemon company really wants Diglett to be more popular. While clearly not just a regional form, Wiglett seems to be related to Diglett in some capacity. This was shown in a strange fashion, as if people in the Pokemon world were discovering it for the first time. With that, here is a look into Wiglett in Pokemon Scarlett and Violet.
The Game Haus
Pokemon Unite Sableye Release Date
While it should not come as a surprise that Sableye is coming to Pokemon Unite, it is still a pleasant surprise. The main reason being that one of the store owners in Pokemon Unite has one by its side. Many wondered if that was just for show or if the Dark and Ghost type would be added in the game. With that being confirmed, here is the likely Pokemon Unite Sableye Release Date.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Different Edition
While the title doesn’t come with a fancy collectors edition there still is one Star Ocean: The Divine Force Edition that does exist. While the standard edition only comes with the full game the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game comes with a few perks of its own. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with :
Pokemon Zeta and Omicron Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokémon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokémon fandom. Pokémon Zeta and Omicron are, in particular, one of the most popular ROM hacks. This Pokemon Zeta and Omicron Download Guide will show players how they can start enjoying the Vesryn region.
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest
To celebrate the newest season of Fortnite Epic Games will be launching the Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest. Here’s everything players will need to know while participating in the event. During the event, players will have to complete six different tasks from an official participating Fortnite Discord server to earn...
Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset
After over a year, Clefable will be finally making its way to Pokemon Unite. This was a Pokemon that was apparently in testing during the Beta and possibly even the Alpha. Yet, it has been passed over for many different Pokemon since then. Now with it joining in a few weeks, fans will be wanting to know what it does. Here is a look at the Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset.
MultiVersus 1.03 Overall Patch Notes
MultiVersus drops its brand new update bringing long-awaited characters, balance tweaks, and more. Here is the full list of the MultiVersus Season 1.03 overall patch notes. Rick Sanchez joins MultiVersus! Rick is a new Mage character joining the roster. The XP required to go from level 3 – 15 on...
How To Sign Up For The Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta
Gamers and long-time Street Fighter fans can get their hands on Street Fighter 6 closer than they think. Next month Capcom will be releasing the official Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta testing. The question being asked is where is the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta sign-up? How To Sign Up.
Apex Legends Fight Or Fright Sale 2022
Its that time of the year again. The Apex Legends Fight Or Fright Sale is back once again bringing players different Halloween cosmetics. Here’s a list of all the available cosmetics and when they’ll be entering and leaving the Apex Store. October 4 -November 1. Inner Demon Pack...
Splatoon 3 Communication Error Fix
In Splatoon 3 patch 1.12 Nintendo finally addressed a bug that has been plaguing the title since its launch. The Splatoon 3 Communication Error bug has finally been fixed alongside some other improvements as well. Changes to Connectivity. Implemented additional measures to reduce the frequency of communication errors following battles...
Pokemon Unite Reveal Zoroark Amongst 3 New Pokemon
Pokemon Unite continues to bring out new Pokemon to its MOBA. This time they seemingly didn’t allow for there to be a leak of the three new Pokemon coming to the game. They announced it along with what was coming to the Public Testing server that they use. This means that the Pokemon are not only known but will also have their moves known soon as well. Here is a look at Pokemon Unite Zoroark and the other two coming with it.
New Tales from the Borderlands Different Editions
Sequel to Telltale games Tales from the Borderlands, New Tales from the Borderlands will have different editions for its release on October 21, 2022. There will be 2 different versions of New Tales from the Borderlands. Both are currently available for pre-order. The standard edition pre-order of the game comes with the Adventure Capital Pack. This pack features cosmetics for Anu, Octavio, and Fran. The pack also comes with 10,000 in-game currency and an in-game FL4K Vaultlander collectible. The 10,000 in-game currency is used to purchase additional cosmetics so players can customize all of the protagonist’s looks.
Gotham Knights Different Editions
Gotham Knights will come in 3 different editions. Each edition comes with its own unique perks and bonuses. Here’s everything included in the Gotham Knights’ different editions. Standard Edition Pre-order. 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin. Deluxe Edition. Same as the standard edition, if pre-ordered players can get the 233...
What Patch is Worlds 2022 On?
League of Legends is one of the most patched games in the world. This is in order to keep players on their toes with changes and make sure the meta in the game is never stale. Another major positive for it is for pro players to have to change how they play as well. This includes what is happening at the World Championships. Here is the answer for what Patch is Worlds 2022 On?
Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator Rollback Netcode Update
Many fighting games this year have been blessed with rollback netcode. Guilty Gear fans will be happy to hear that there will be a Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator Rollback Netcode update in the near future. The Announcement. At CEOtaku 2022, Arc System Works announced that this feature would be coming...
Is There Gotham Knights Cross-Play?
After suffering a delay in the Gotham Knights release is slowly approaching next month. Although Batman is dead the game is still alive. Can the same be said about Gotham Knights Cross-Play?. Coop Mode. Gotham Knights sadly will not feature cross-play of any sort. While crossplay could still be implemented...
Modern Warfare 2 Free Open Beta Code
If gamers missed out on receiving a Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Code fear no more. Here’s how to receive a Modern Warfare 2 Free Open Beta Code. If players still need to receive a Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Code all they have to do is click this link. The link will then take players to the Call Of Duty website. On the website, gamers will then need to sign into their Call Of Duty account. Once logged in a prompt asking about console preference will appear. Once selected, the user will be presented with a code granting access to the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Testing.
Options for Most Picked Champions for LoL Worlds 2022
The League of Legends World Championship is starting soon. The over one month-long tournament will feature the best of the best battling it out to finish the 2022 year on top. For many fans, the enjoyment of the games will be enough. But for others, they want the glory of doing well in the Worlds 2022 Pick’Em. This year, Riot Games did the Crystal Ball a bit differently. Here are some options for the most picked champions at LoL Worlds 2022 for people’s Pick’ems.
