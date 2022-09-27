ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Local volunteers help with Ian relief

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of volunteers from Connecticut headed to Florida Thursday morning to help the victims of hurricane Ian. It had been a massive category 4 hurricane. Many of the local relief organizations had been preparing for several days in anticipation of the storm’s impact. The American...
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian

CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday.
CT residents continue to provide aid for hurricane Ian victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian. A Suffield family is driving down to Florida next week, and they want their trailer to be packed with donations. They family will be driving 18 hours to Fort Myers and Cape Coral. 16-year-old...
Hurricane Ian leaves catastrophic damage in Florida

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Florida residents are finding extensive damage as they return home in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is expected to become one of the deadliest storms in Florida history. The storm came ashore as a category four hurricane, one of the strongest to ever strike...
A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire South Carolina coastline.

Community-based provider Charter Oak Health Center is welcoming all who need support while being displaced by the storm. Dozens of volunteers from Connecticut headed to Florida Thursday morning to help the victims of hurricane Ian.
CCDL, 2nd Amendment group file suit against CT officials

Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by hurricane Ian. A series of burglaries in Naugatuck has police on alert and looking for three suspects.
Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns

State gun advocates filed a lawsuit against various Connecticut officials in an effort to overturn the state's ban on what they call modern sporting arms.
New criminal justice policies go into effect on Saturday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new slate of laws goes into effect for the State of Connecticut on Saturday. The policies are wide-ranging from energy to crime. A new law will require juveniles to be brought before a judge within 5 days of their arrest. Electronic monitoring will be allowed...
Connecticut families in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida. The state has already seen it’s impact as it was nearing Florida. Channel 3 spoke with several Connecticut natives who are now living in Florida. Several of those residents are living directly in the path of the storm, meaning Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa Bay.
Wellness Wednesday: Lowering your risk for heart disease

Conn. (WFSB) - World heart day is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease. Experts say heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. That’s why every year there is a renewed focus on raising awareness to lower your risk for heart disease. “Most people...
Stefanowski gets endorsement from Virginia governor

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Republican candidate for governor officially has the Virginia governor on his side. Bob Stefanowski received an endorsement from Gov. Glen Youngkin in Greenwich on Wednesday night. Channel 3 was there as Youngkin and Stefanowski hosted a meet and greet at local restaurant, Caren’s Cos...
New WFSB/CT Insider poll shows Blumenthal leading Senate race

The extent of the damage from hurricane Ian is still unfolding. Former UNH professor arrested after connecting with detective he thought was a teenage girl. A former professor at the University of New Haven was arrested after he tried to meet up with a detective he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
FORECAST: At least half the weekend looks damp

Scot Haney tracks the remnants of Ian heading toward Connecticut. FORECAST: Expect rain from Ian's remnants this weekend!. Dry & seasonably cool to end the week. Over the weekend, plan for some wet & much cooler weather...
FORECAST: Weekend now looks wetter, not better

Scot Haney tracks cooler than average weather and rain for the weekend. FORECAST: Quiet weather, trending cooler and we're monitoring Ian!. Seasonably cool weather to end the week. Over the weekend, Ian's remnants bring clouds (perhaps showers)...
