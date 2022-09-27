ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

FOX Sports

Harden knows he's no longer the man in Philadelphia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James Harden and Joel Embiid are beefing over who has been the most unbeatable Sixer during 1-on-1 competition at training camp. The smack talk escalated this week after a recent practice, each one badgering the other over who really is the alpha dog in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin

The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Nash Unsure if Simmons Will Play vs. Sixers in Preseason

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to kick off training camp in preparation for the 2022-2023 season. In less than a week, the Sixers will wrap up their training camp and begin preparing for their regular season with their preseason opener, which takes place on Monday, October 3, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Maxey turns into star guard 76ers need to chase championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Doc Rivers was not expecting guests one day this summer when members of his staff turned up uninvited at his house with a direct demand of the Philadelphia 76ers coach: Tyrese Maxey needed an intervention. It was true. Maxey needed help getting out of the...
NBA
NBC Sports

With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo

Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
CHARLESTON, SC
NBC Sports

Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice

Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

