Nets’ Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ever shoots a jump shot in Brooklyn, praises versatility
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the versatility of Ben Simmons, saying that he does not care if Simmons "ever shoots a jump shot" for the Nets.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid And PJ Tucker React To Jimmy Butler Calling Tucker A “Traitor”: “He Went To The Good Side, Where There Are Good People…”
PJ Tucker has been a very coveted player in the past two offseasons. The 2021 NBA champion was a sought-after asset after helping the Milwaukee Bucks win the championship last year. He went to the Miami Heat, where things didn't go in their favor, but Tucker also left his mark there.
NBA・
FOX Sports
Harden knows he's no longer the man in Philadelphia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — James Harden and Joel Embiid are beefing over who has been the most unbeatable Sixer during 1-on-1 competition at training camp. The smack talk escalated this week after a recent practice, each one badgering the other over who really is the alpha dog in Philly.
Sixers Rival Celtics Looking to Hire Former Head Coach for Help
Two head coaches are currently on the Boston Celtics' radar as Ime Udoka situation unfolds.
Why was Ben Simmons traded from the 76ers? Here's how much he was fined in the NBA
Ben Simmons' hostile relationship in 2021 with the coaching staff of the Philadelphia 76ers led to him being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
Steve Nash Takes Same Approach as Doc Rivers With Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash follows the same trend as Doc Rivers when it comes to Ben Simmons' jump shot.
Yardbarker
Nash Unsure if Simmons Will Play vs. Sixers in Preseason
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, to kick off training camp in preparation for the 2022-2023 season. In less than a week, the Sixers will wrap up their training camp and begin preparing for their regular season with their preseason opener, which takes place on Monday, October 3, on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.
PJ Tucker Praises Sixers’ ‘Bulldozing’ Youngster
PJ Tucker likes what he sees out of one of the Sixers' young guards.
FOX Sports
Maxey turns into star guard 76ers need to chase championship
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Doc Rivers was not expecting guests one day this summer when members of his staff turned up uninvited at his house with a direct demand of the Philadelphia 76ers coach: Tyrese Maxey needed an intervention. It was true. Maxey needed help getting out of the...
NBA・
How Sixers Affect OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets Trade
The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder woke up the trade market on Thursday.
NBC Sports
With Sixers aiming to dial up discomfort, old college foes an intriguing duo
Behind (usually) closed doors, it doesn’t appear Matisse Thybulle’s defense is any different than in games. The NBA’s website and app live streamed the Sixers’ entire training camp practice on Thursday at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, and head coach Doc Rivers wrapped his final huddle up by highlighting Thybulle.
NBC Sports
Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice
Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
