Spokane, WA

inlander.com

I Saw You

JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
SPOKANE, WA
Radio Ink

Coyote Lures Diamond Back to Spokane Radio

He spent more than two decades at KDRK in Spokane before retiring in 2018 … or so we thought. Jim Diamond is back on the local radio dial, and is now hosting afternoon drive on KXLY-FM “The Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”. “Jim is a true radio entertainer, professional...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local business jumps in on T.V. dinner trend

SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 T.V. dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. As of recent, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian T.V. dinners are making a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade T.V. dinner that got over 500 thousand likes. But you don't have to...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane ushers in autumn this weekend with Fall Fest 2022!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Autumn is officially upon us, and the City of Spokane is celebrating this weekend with the WSECU Fall Fest 2022! The event will run Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park, with plenty to explore and enjoy. With a petting...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Camp Hope clearing date pushed back to mid-November

SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline to clear Camp Hope has been pushed back. Officials with the City of Spokane confirmed the deadline to clear Camp Hope was changed to mid-November after Mayor Nadine Woodward asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for more time beyond his initial promise to clear the camp by mid-October. The Sheriff’s Office says November 10 is a timeline...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Next phase of Thor-Freya construction begins next Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Monday, the next phase of the Thor-Freya construction project will begin so drivers should be prepared for new detours. The complicated project began back in March. Kirstin Davis is the Communication Manager for the City of Spokane. She says the Thor-Freya project has several phases.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations

SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fences to go up around Camp Hope this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are on the horizon for people living in and near Camp Hope. The Department of Transportation-owned land has become a source of frustration and disagreement among the city, state and county. On Monday, we’re told that fencing will soon go up around the perimeter, and along with that, enforcements on when those campers can come and go.
92Q

Woman Sells Her Daughter To Man For Sneakers

SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Record heat today with a much cooler Thursday- Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know about Tuesday’s forecast. We are going to see record highs on Tuesday, as temperatures will approach 90 degrees. We have moderate air quality with showers coming in on Thursday before a great weekend of weather. Record will be broken today under a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

