I Saw You
JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
Coyote Lures Diamond Back to Spokane Radio
He spent more than two decades at KDRK in Spokane before retiring in 2018 … or so we thought. Jim Diamond is back on the local radio dial, and is now hosting afternoon drive on KXLY-FM “The Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”. “Jim is a true radio entertainer, professional...
Spokane named one of the 25 most neighborly cities in the U.S.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S. According to a survey by the Neighbor Blog, three factors that put Spokane and other 24 cities on the list included the lack of traveling due to inflation, engaging with their community as a result of the pandemic and accepting their neighbors' political affiliations.
Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
Local business jumps in on T.V. dinner trend
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 T.V. dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. As of recent, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian T.V. dinners are making a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade T.V. dinner that got over 500 thousand likes. But you don't have to...
Spokane ushers in autumn this weekend with Fall Fest 2022!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Autumn is officially upon us, and the City of Spokane is celebrating this weekend with the WSECU Fall Fest 2022! The event will run Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park, with plenty to explore and enjoy. With a petting...
Camp Hope clearing date pushed back to mid-November
SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline to clear Camp Hope has been pushed back. Officials with the City of Spokane confirmed the deadline to clear Camp Hope was changed to mid-November after Mayor Nadine Woodward asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for more time beyond his initial promise to clear the camp by mid-October. The Sheriff’s Office says November 10 is a timeline...
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
Next phase of Thor-Freya construction begins next Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Monday, the next phase of the Thor-Freya construction project will begin so drivers should be prepared for new detours. The complicated project began back in March. Kirstin Davis is the Communication Manager for the City of Spokane. She says the Thor-Freya project has several phases.
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington is in the AAA top 10 this week for most expensive gas and largest weekly increase. Spokane County’s average gas price this week is $4.58 a gallon, and statewide that number is $4.92. It’s about a quarter difference in comparison to last week, and...
City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations
SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
Spokane County Sheriff outlines plan to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich met with law enforcement and local non-profits to develop his plan to clear out the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Knezovich said he met with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), members...
Fences to go up around Camp Hope this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are on the horizon for people living in and near Camp Hope. The Department of Transportation-owned land has become a source of frustration and disagreement among the city, state and county. On Monday, we’re told that fencing will soon go up around the perimeter, and along with that, enforcements on when those campers can come and go.
‘Really lucky’: Middle schooler stops breathing at football game, revived by spectators
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The community is still in shock after a middle school football game took a turn for the worst. The Central Valley School District says a middle schooler is now recovering. He was knocked unconscious during the seventh-grade Horizon versus Greenacres game on Tuesday. People called 911, saying he wasn’t breathing.
5-car crash cleared from I-90 off ramp to Lincoln
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash involving five cars has been cleared from the westbound I-90 off ramp to Lincoln Street. Washington State Patrol say at least one person was injured in the crash. The exit is now back open and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
This Deer Park farm has everything you need to get into the fall spirit
DEER PARK, Wash. — If you haven’t picked out the perfect pumpkin yet, local farms across the Inland Northwest are open for fall harvesting. Veley Farm in Deer Park is a small family farm that has u-pick pumpkins, ornamental corn and other fall activities going on through October until everything is gone. The farm, located at 19922 N Felspar Rd, mainly...
Mayor Nadine Woodward calls on solution to Camp Hope to be figured out by winter
In an online address on Tuesday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke out about Camp Hope. Woodward said a solution should be made by winter.
Record heat today with a much cooler Thursday- Mark
Here are Your 4 Things to know about Tuesday’s forecast. We are going to see record highs on Tuesday, as temperatures will approach 90 degrees. We have moderate air quality with showers coming in on Thursday before a great weekend of weather. Record will be broken today under a...
