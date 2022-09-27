ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New faces at Chicago Bulls' first practice of training camp bring the intensity

By Jackie Kostek
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball gives update on his knee injury 01:50

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bulls are back to work and that means another crop of new coworkers for Zach Lavine and company.

Last season's pickups in free agency and the draft worked out well. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek had more on the new faces hoping to make their impact this season.

The Bulls opened training camp with a two-and-a-half hour practice at the Advocate Center, delivering on head coach Billy Donovan's promise of intensity.

Offseason addition Andre Drummond said the Bulls are young, hungry and have the potential to be something special. He also said he's prepared to go where he's needed.

"I'm still in my mind a player that's a starter, but I am a player that is able to adjust and adapt to any situation," Drummond said. "If my services are needed to be a starter, I can do that. If my services are needed coming to be a spark off the bench, that is what I'm doing to do."

Chicago Bulls get back to work in training camp 01:25

First-round draft pick rookie Dalen Terry spent the summer working on his full-body strength, already impressed by the talent around him.

"Zach Lavine is very fast," Terry said. "This was the first time I actually got to play on the court with him. I've been dealing with some things over the summer, but his first step is impeccable, honestly. So hats off to him. Tomorrow, I'm going to try to get in front of that."

Point guard Lonzo Ball was noticeably absent as he prepares for surgery on his left knee on Wednesday for the second time this year, and the third since 2018. He spoke via Zoom from Los Angeles and said that he's in discomfort every day, even heading up the stairs. He said at this point, he's just ready to get the procedure over with and hopeful for a better recovery this time around.

"I really can't run, can't run or jump," Ball said. "There's like a range of 30 to 60 degrees when my knee is bent that I have like no force and I can't catch myself. Until I can do those things, I can't play. I did rehab. It was getting better, but it was not to a point where I can get out there and actually go out there and run full speed or jump. So surgery is the next step."

Ball added even his doctors are surprised at his condition.

Also, when guard Alex Caruso left the Los Angeles Lakers for the Bulls last season, he changed his number from four to six. He considered changing it again in honor of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell after his death earlier this year, but was told he couldn't.

The NBA is retiring Russell's number six leaguewide, but current players wearing it can keep it. Caruso didn't have a choice.

"The NBA told me I couldn't because I was in the top 75 of jersey sales, so that's like a rule which, shout out to me," Caruso said jokingly patting himself on the back. "So I looked into it and want to do nothing but honor [Russell] and his legacy and what he stood for."

