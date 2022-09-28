2-year-old boy shoots himself in the head in Joliet

Toddler shoots himself after finding gun in Joliet home 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after he accidentally shot himself in the head Tuesday afternoon in Joliet.

Joliet police said officers found the boy inside a home in the 300 block of South Comstock Street around 12:15 p.m., and immediately began performing life-saving measures.

The boy was taken to AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. He was later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.

Police said it appears the boy accidentally shot himself in the head after finding an unsecured handgun in a bedroom of the home.

The boy's mother was at home at the time, and is cooperating with police.