Rory McIlroy believes he is enjoying one of the best runs of his career and insists he isn’t dwelling on his major near-miss at The Open ahead of his return to St Andrews. McIlroy has won twice during an impressive 2022 campaign, defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open and becoming the first three-time winner of the FedExCup, with the Northern Irishman posting 12 top-10 finishes in his 19 worldwide starts so far this year.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO