Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
GOLF・
Seventh-ranked Chiawana in full control of the Mid-Columbia Conference championship race with a win at Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Some would fear facing the Mid-Columbia Conference gauntlet of games all in September. Chiawana coach Scott Bond - of the old rough-and-tumble Big Nine Conference days - says bring it on. "Week in and week out, you had to play somebody," said Bond, who was an assistant at Pasco ...
Some match play, some stroke play and a $50M purse: LIV Golf announces format for upcoming Team Championship in Miami
On Tuesday, the LIV Golf Series announced the format for its upcoming Team Championship scheduled for October 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida. The event will consist of both match play and stroke play and teams will play for a $50 million purse. “This has been...
SkySports
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Rory McIlroy on 'best golf' and return to St Andrews
Rory McIlroy believes he is enjoying one of the best runs of his career and insists he isn’t dwelling on his major near-miss at The Open ahead of his return to St Andrews. McIlroy has won twice during an impressive 2022 campaign, defending his title at the RBC Canadian Open and becoming the first three-time winner of the FedExCup, with the Northern Irishman posting 12 top-10 finishes in his 19 worldwide starts so far this year.
GOLF・
Comments / 0