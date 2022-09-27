Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
scorebooklive.com
SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 football rankings: Shakeups in 6AI, but top teams survive district openers
The beginning of district play brought few surprises for the teams at the top of the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 rankings, as powers like Bixby, Tulsa Union and Edmond Deer Creek posted strong victories to begin the district season. Some upsets did shake things up, particularly in Class 6AI. Moore...
High school football roundup: Timberline’s toughness on display in win over Gig Harbor
Catch up with some of our Week 5 high school football coverage here.
Gaylord's powderpuff football game part of successful homecoming week
GAYLORD ― With every homecoming week comes the first set of lasts for the particular high school's senior class; the last homecoming football game, the last homecoming dance, the last pep rally, etc. Those memories live on forever, and this year, the Gaylord senior class decided to create one...
texashsfootball.com
Week 5 Texas HS Football 1A Team of the Week
Vote at the bottom of the article for who you think our overall Week Five TexasHSFootball Team of the Week should be. It was an intriguing top 10 1A Division I showdown last Friday as #1 Westbrook looked to stay unbeaten as it hosted #9 Garden City. Westbrook tried to...
Prep Football: PikeView-James Monroe postponed until Monday
PikeView athletic director Jason Underwood confirmed to Lootpress that Friday’s scheduled game between PikeView and James Monroe has been postponed until Monday at 6:30 p.m. due to impending rain in the forecast. The game was originally moved to a 7 p.m. kickoff in an effort to avoid the rain...
