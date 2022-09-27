ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
texashsfootball.com

Week 5 Texas HS Football 1A Team of the Week

Vote at the bottom of the article for who you think our overall Week Five TexasHSFootball Team of the Week should be. It was an intriguing top 10 1A Division I showdown last Friday as #1 Westbrook looked to stay unbeaten as it hosted #9 Garden City. Westbrook tried to...
GARDEN CITY, TX
Lootpress

Prep Football: PikeView-James Monroe postponed until Monday

PikeView athletic director Jason Underwood confirmed to Lootpress that Friday's scheduled game between PikeView and James Monroe has been postponed until Monday at 6:30 p.m. due to impending rain in the forecast. The game was originally moved to a 7 p.m. kickoff in an effort to avoid the rain...
PRINCETON, WV

