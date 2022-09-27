Read full article on original website
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
‘Chicago P.D.’: Taylor Kinney Hopes To See Trudy Platt Break Severide ‘Like a Stick’
Although he sees a lot of action on Chicago Fire, Taylor Kinney revealed that he wants Amy Morton’s Chicago P.D. character Trudy Platt to get into it with his Severide and break him “like a stick.”. While reflecting on Severide’s most memorable interaction with the Chicago PD character,...
One Chicago’s Most Heartbreaking Exits: Colin Donnell, Sophia Bush and More
If there’s one thing Dick Wolf isn’t afraid of, it’s killing off a beloved character. A fact that fans of the One Chicago universe — ie. Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — know all too well. The franchise kicked off in 2012 with Chicago Fire; after its success, Chicago P.D. was launched in […]
‘Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe Admits Halstead’s Exit Feels ‘Like A Death In The Family’
Chicago P.D. returns for season 10 on September 21 and significant changes are ahead. Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, will be leaving the hit NBC series at some point in the upcoming tenth season. Jason Beghe explained how Halstead’s exit will impact all of Intelligence. “For...
If You Love Boy Bands, You May Recognize Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Husband
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you surely know Nikki DeLoach. From "The Perfect Catch" to "Cranberry Christmas" to many, many more, DeLoach is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading ladies, via Wide Open Country. In fact, last year, she starred in the film, "Five More Minutes," which she also co-wrote, via CMT. If you're not as well-versed in the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize Nikki DeLoach's face from one of her many guest appearances on shows like "Castle," "Mad Men," and "Grey's Anatomy" or from her role on the MTV sitcom, "Awkward," via IMDb.
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
‘Chicago Fire’: Showrunner Hints at Possible Matt Casey Return After Sylvie Brett Breakup
Could Matt Casey possibly return in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11? The showrunners hinted at the possibility in interviews. Here's what they said.
‘Chicago Fire’: Miranda Rae Mayo Doesn’t Think Kara Kilmer Has Anything in Common With Sylvie
Season 11 of 'Chicago Fire' has arrived. Kara Killmer's Sylvie Brett returns, and here's what may be in store for her this season.
"Little House on the Prairie'" Star Dean Butler Pens the Foreword to New Christmas "Secrets" Book
He's handsome, affable, talented, and one of the most legendary actors in the history of television. His name is Dean Butler, and in the 1970s and early '80s, he portrayed Almanzo, opposite Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls, on the family TV show, Little House on the Prairie. Prairie, which was produced and directed by its star, Michael Landon (Bonanza/Highway to Heaven), was based on the famed novels of the same name that featured the adventures of the real-life Laura Ingels. The show originally aired on NBC from 1974 to 1983.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Showrunner Hints at Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton Marriage Trouble
Is Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton's marriage in trouble in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10? Here's what the showrunner hinted -- and it's not good.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Premiere: Will a New Intern Come Between Jo & Link? (PHOTOS)
Will Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 finally keep Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) together after teasing their romance for so long? Well, the are looking pretty happy in newly-released photos from the October 6 premiere. However, as the synopsis for “Everything Has Changed” teases, Link has a history...
NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ cast members talk about turbulent new seasons
(NBC) — New seasons of NBC’s “Chicago” dramas launched last week with plenty of developments. The show’s cast members had a lot to say about the changes for their characters, in a look ahead to Wednesday’s episodes. Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) escaped his apartment building fire in the “Chicago Med” premiere with his life, […]
New Amsterdam Executive Producer Shares Freema Agyeman's Reaction To Helen's Role In Season 5 Premiere
New Amsterdam found a way to include Helen in the Season 5 premiere despite Freema Agyeman departing as a series regular, and EP Peter Horton shared how she reacted to it.
Lauren Ludwig’s FX Comedy Pilot Sets Lead Cast With Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne & Sabrina Wu
EXCLUSIVE: Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne and Sabrina Wu are set as leads in FX’s untitled half-hour comedy written by Lauren Ludwig (American Auto, Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy). The project is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage. Weyrich will play Jane, Kuhne portrays Kima and Wu is Rei, a non-binary character. Ludwig and Oscar nominees Chris & Paul Weitz (About a Boy) executive produce under their Depth of Field banner, along with Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen, and Aaron Kogan. The pilot will...
‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer: Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge Fall in Love and Terminal Illness
“Looking back, this is less of a rom-com and more of a love story…” So warns the trailer for “Spoiler Alert,” the adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” Jim Parsons stars as entertainment journalist Michael, a man determined to live in a rom-com fantasy with his new love, photographer Kit (Ben Aldridge). Yet after Kit’s terminal cancer diagnosis, the couple are on borrowed time. The film captures their 14-year love story, culminating in Kit’s death. “Spoiler Alert” will be released by Focus Features in select theaters December 2, followed by a nationwide rollout December 16. The film...
Dark Matter - Alice Braga & Jimmi Simpson Join Apple TV+ Series
Alice Braga (Queen of the South) and Jimmi Simpson (Pachinko) are set as leads opposite Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter, an adaptation of Blake Crouch’s acclaimed sci-fi novel, at Apple TV+. As previously announced, Jennifer Connelly also stars in the series from Sony Television and also executive produced by Edgerton.
‘Chicago Med’: S. Epatha Merkerson’s Favorite Scenes Are When Everyone in the Cast is on Set
'Chicago Med' actor S. Epatha Merkerson revealed her favorite scenes to film are when the whole cast is on set for filming.
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 2.04 - Primal Fear - Press Release
WHEN A NAVY SAILOR WASHES UP DEAD IN A SACRED, FORBIDDEN KAPU SITE, THE NCIS TEAM BRINGS CGIS SPECIAL AGENT PIKE TO HELP UNMASK THE MYSTERY AND CATCH A POSSIBLE SERIAL KILLER ON THE ISLAND, ON “NCIS: HAWAI’I,” MONDAY, OCT. 10. LeVar Burton Returns to Direct. “Primal...
Gersh Names Sandra Lucchesi and Matt Vioral as Partners
The Gersh Agency has promoted literary agent Sandra Lucchesi and talent agent Matt Vioral to partners, expanding its total leadership to 28 people. Gersh, which ranks as the lone privately-owned full service agency, makes the move amid consolidation and rapid ground-shifting in the representation landscape. A spokesperson told Variety the elevations serve to “highlight the strength and history of our resources while taking advance of our business around multi-hyphenate clients.” Agency co-presidents David and Bob Gersh, along with managing partner Leslie Siebert, said they were “very proud of the leadership Sandra and Matt have brought to the agency and their respective departments...
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 29th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.4 - The Principal's Office. American Gigolo - Episode 1.5 - The Escape Wheel. American Horror Story - Episode 11.9...
