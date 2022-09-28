Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network
Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar “Intersections” project for South Omaha
Developers have scrapped an ambitious plan that had aimed to turn a largely industrial 25-acre tract south of downtown into a multimillion-dollar wellness and sports complex.
WOWT
NDOT proposes R-CUT intersection on highway 34 near Murray Village
MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’ve driven on Highway 34 between Plattsmouth and Murray lately you’ve seen the construction. NDOT is widening six miles of road. They’re also proposing putting in a type of intersection just outside Murray that most Nebraskans probably aren’t familiar with. NDOT...
KETV.com
Sherwood Foundation donation to help maintain Omaha's bikeway
OMAHA, Neb. — The pilot program for the Market to Midtown bike path is over, but the lane will remain in place for now. KETV spoke with Mayor Jean Stothert Friday night about the future for this bike lane on Harney Street. She said the Sherwood Foundation will donate...
KETV.com
Mandan Park closes central road while upgrades are underway
OMAHA, Neb. — Right now, Mandan Park is in the middle of getting a makeover. City leaders say they hope the changes bring more families in and keep illegal activity out. An overturned couch sits on the side of the road in Mandan Park as other trash litters the area.
KETV.com
Nebraska Board of Regents approves two-year alcohol sales test
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alcohol could soon be available for fans at University of Nebraska basketball games. Nebraska Board of Regents approved a two-year test run that could start this season. Before fans can buy drinks, the university president's office said Lincoln city council has to approve the plan. A...
WOWT
Portion of Omaha street near hospital emergency room to close temporarily
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road near a hospital will close throughout October. According to Nebraska Medicine, starting Monday, a section of Dewey Avenue will be closed near the hospital’s emergency room. The closure will be on Dewey Avenue between the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha city officials preparing to consider license agreement with Google Fiber
OMAHA, Neb. -- Google Fiber appears one step closer to coming to Nebraska's largest city. In an announcement last month, Google Fiber stated that it was planning on coming to Nebraska, with Omaha expected to be added to the growing number of cities offering its high-speed internet service to residential and small business customers.
thebestmix1055.com
City officials laud expansion project at groundbreaking
Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg remembers as a youth spending time at Keene Memorial Library. “I grew up in Fremont and this is my home,” he said. “My mom used to take me to the library all the time. Now it is amazing that we’re going to have a brand new library, not only for my children but for future generations.”
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement identifies body found in Missouri River in April
After seeking assistance from the public, Iowa law enforcement identified a body found in the Missouri River in April. On Thursday, the Mills County Sheriff's Office asked for help identifying a man found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa.
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
WOWT
HEARTLAND FLOOD: Demolition of Paradise Lakes delayed
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Recovery of a flood-damaged Bellevue neighborhood is on hold. City officials say a lien on the old Paradise Lakes community is causing the delay. The hold-up is possibly preventing a chance for some families to find affordable housing in the area. Paradise Lakes was completely destroyed when flood waters ran through the neighborhood in 2019. What were once homes to dozens of families sat empty for almost a year.
Temporary closure of Pottawattamie County road M-47 scheduled for Monday
(Pottawattamie Co) An Iowa Interstate Railroad project to rebuild the at-grade crossing on Pottawattamie County Road M-47 south of Walnut will require closing the roadway to motorists from 6 a.m. Monday, October 3 until Wednesday morning October 5, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
KETV.com
Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
kmaland.com
Body identified in Mills County investigation
(Glenwood) -- Mills County law enforcement have identified the individual found in the Missouri River earlier this year. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the body of the unknown male who was found in the Missouri River north of the Highway 370 bridge on April 23rd, has been identified. The...
WOWT
No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning. The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.
KETV.com
On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history
OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
