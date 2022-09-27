Read full article on original website
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
Favre, Dude, Welfare Fraud? Come On.
Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Liz DiNovella, Author and Journalist, Julie DiCaro from Deadspin joins us to talk sports and the hazards of being a woman in them. Julie is the author of the book “Sidelined: Sports, Culture, and Being a Woman in America”. More on...
Jail-to-deportation pipeline: ACLU report details the thriving collaborating of Wisconsin sheriffs with ICE
Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found. The report,...
Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash
OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes
CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them. The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents. About two in five Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government.
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
Lack of staffing at Illinois nursing homes caused injuries, lawsuit says
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new lawsuit claims that an intentional lack of staffing at Alden Nursing Homes has led to a number of injuries. The suit was filed on behalf of 11 residents against the nursing home owners and six facilities. Alden is a for-profit network that has more than 50 facilities in Illinois. […]
Scammers burglarize Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon
BELOIT, Wis. — Burglars, one of whom posed as an employee of a tree removal company, took an unspecified amount from a Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In a Facebook post, police said a man who claimed to be from a tree removal company approached the elderly victim Wednesday afternoon about removing trees. While the...
Lilli Stevens, Staff Writer
I'm Lilli Stevens, I'm a junior at Brodhead high school, I like reading, hanging out with my friends. I'm a virgo and my favorite musicians are Lana del Rey and Adele.
Children of missing Melissa Trumpy adjusting to life without her, dad says
GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly a year since a Monticello, Wisconsin woman went missing from a northern Illinois town, leaving her three children wondering what happened to her. “My daughter was just looking at pictures of her mom the other night and (was) crying uncontrollably,” said Benny Affrunti, the father of two of […]
Historic Wisconsin Civil War ‘Muster Tree’ slowly succumbing to disease
DELAVAN — It has shaded passersby in Delavan for more than 270 years, but now the branches on Delavan’s Civil War Muster Tree are slowly becoming bare, and the historic landmark’s days may be numbered. Among those who gathered below the tree’s wide canopy from 1851-1864 were...
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
