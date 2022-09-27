ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodhead, WI

97ZOK

This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List

If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond

This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
MADISON, WI
Brodhead, WI
Brodhead, WI
wortfm.org

Favre, Dude, Welfare Fraud? Come On.

Today on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Liz DiNovella, Author and Journalist, Julie DiCaro from Deadspin joins us to talk sports and the hazards of being a woman in them. Julie is the author of the book “Sidelined: Sports, Culture, and Being a Woman in America”. More on...
MADISON, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Jail-to-deportation pipeline: ACLU report details the thriving collaborating of Wisconsin sheriffs with ICE

Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found. The report,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash

OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
MADISON, WI
WGN News

Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes

CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
CHICAGO, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them. The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal  with the  effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents. About two in five Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government.
MADISON, WI
Q985

Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
brodheadmedia.com

Lilli Stevens, Staff Writer

I'm Lilli Stevens, I'm a junior at Brodhead high school, I like reading, hanging out with my friends. I'm a virgo and my favorite musicians are Lana del Rey and Adele.
BRODHEAD, WI
nbc15.com

Madison gas prices soar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
MADISON, WI

