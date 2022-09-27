Read full article on original website
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
▶️ Bend City Council mulls camping code during round table meeting
The Bend City Council held a round table meetings Tuesday and is holding another one Thursday to discuss a potential camping code to address the homeless issue in the city. “We’ve never had a meeting, that I know of, where all of our boards, committees and commissions can come together with council to discuss a topic. So, I am really excited to see how it works,” said Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell.
Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate
The three top candidates to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over a wide array of issues during an over 90-minute debate Tuesday evening at OSU-Cascades, often critical of (but never interrupting) each other over the best path forward on challenges ranging from homelessness to healing the urban-rural divide. The post Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate appeared first on KTVZ.
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Ambulance carrying critical patient collides with car in Bend intersection
An ambulance carrying a critical patient to St. Charles Medical Center collided with a car in a Bend intersection Thursday morning. Bend Police say the Klamath County ambulance was headed northbound on NE 27th Street at Highway 20 around 11:08 a.m. The ambulance initially stopped for a red light, but...
Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27
On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
Drug agents arrest 2 subjects with commercial quantities of drugs
Deshutes County, Or-On September 27, 2022, at approximately 12:15 PM, Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit concluded a short-term narcotics investigation with the arrest of Daniel James Peralta, 35-year-old Bend, OR resident, and Joshua Ray Walter, 41-year-old Lapine, OR resident.
▶️ Cedar Creek Fire now 25% contained; Here’s the new day-by-day growth map
Efforts to stop the Cedar Creek Fire reached a milestone Thursday. The fire that started nearly two months ago is now 25% contained. You can watch the day-by-day growth of the fire from August 4 through September 29 in the player above. Here is the Thursday morning update from InciWeb.
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
▶️ Answering the question: Who pays for Bend roundabout art?
Roundabout art is a staple in Bend. But where does the money come from to pay for it?. It’s a question that was brought up on social media after the City of Bend recently awarded two artists the rights to build art that will go in two roundabouts. “The...
Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation
Central Oregon drug agents arrested two men, from Bend and La Pine, and seized a variety of drugs on Tuesday after a traffic stop by Warm Springs Tribal Police on Highway 26, officials said. The post Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains
One month after a teen girl swimming in the Deschutes River found human bones underwater, Bend police turned to the public Tuesday in hopes of identifying the recovered skeletal remains of an adult, believed to have been in the water for over a year. The post Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains appeared first on KTVZ.
Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors
A search for a man possibly involved in the killing of another man Sunday morning between Bend and Redmond prompted an alert to area residents to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious. The post Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors appeared first on KTVZ.
Dump City Gets New Digs
Dump City Dumplings has a new brick-and-mortar home, taking over the Galveston Avenue location recently occupied by Primal Cuts Market. The dumpling business that began life as a food cart moved into a more formal location in the Old Mill in 2018, but moved its operations to the west side of Bend this month, celebrating its grand opening on Sept. 23. Dump City's new location is open seven days a week and features Chinese bao-style dumplings in flavors including Chinese style pork, Pad Thai, Four-Cheeze Pizza and daily-special flavors, as well as serving teriyaki chicken and Xin Jiang lamb skewers, drinks and more.
Roof fire at Bend bar quickly put out
Firefighters made quick work of a roof fire at a bar in Bend Wednesday. A roofing company was doing repairs at Big E’s Sports Bar and Grill off SE Cleveland Avenue near 3rd Street and sparked a fire. Smoke got inside and the building was evacuated. Bend Fire and...
