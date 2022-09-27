ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodhead, WI

Q985

Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Q985

Coolio Saved Thousands Of Fans From Danger At Illinois Rock Concert

No matter what your music preference there's a good chance you've at least heard of Coolio. You might even know of some of the hits of the rapper like "Gangsta's Paradise", "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)", or maybe even his hit with Kenny Rogers called "The Hustler." Coolio's concerts were always fun and always unpredictable. In 2009, he was a part of a day-long rock festival in Illinois. If wasn't for him, things could have turned into a disaster for fans.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Mysterious Object In The Sky Tonight, Over The Skies Of Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond

This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards

ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man discovers bullet hole in home while mowing his lawn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the outside of the house while mowing the lawn. MPD responded to the 3700 block of Lien Road, where in addition to the bullet hole in the home, the bullet was also recovered.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Rockford man travels to Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a story you hear everyday, where a hurricane hunter from Rockford finds himself in the middle of a storm, that could go down as one of the strongest in Florida’s history. “I believe the number is about a million people without power...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
MADISON, WI
brodheadmedia.com

Lilli Stevens, Staff Writer

I'm Lilli Stevens, I'm a junior at Brodhead high school, I like reading, hanging out with my friends. I'm a virgo and my favorite musicians are Lana del Rey and Adele.
BRODHEAD, WI

