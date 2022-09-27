Read full article on original website
Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
Coolio Saved Thousands Of Fans From Danger At Illinois Rock Concert
No matter what your music preference there's a good chance you've at least heard of Coolio. You might even know of some of the hits of the rapper like "Gangsta's Paradise", "1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin' New)", or maybe even his hit with Kenny Rogers called "The Hustler." Coolio's concerts were always fun and always unpredictable. In 2009, he was a part of a day-long rock festival in Illinois. If wasn't for him, things could have turned into a disaster for fans.
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
rockrivercurrent.com
You Gotta Try This: Great food and the best views at The Top Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: The Top Rooftop Bar & Lounge. Address: 416 S. Main St., Rockford, on...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Mysterious Object In The Sky Tonight, Over The Skies Of Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
WIFR
Winnebago Animal Shelter to offer reduced adoption fees this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is opening their doors for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Fall “Empty the Shelters” adoption event from Saturday, October 1 through October 8. Adoption fees for dogs and kittens will be $25, and cats will be just $10 to...
Children of missing Melissa Trumpy adjusting to life without her, dad says
GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — It’s been nearly a year since a Monticello, Wisconsin woman went missing from a northern Illinois town, leaving her three children wondering what happened to her. “My daughter was just looking at pictures of her mom the other night and (was) crying uncontrollably,” said Benny Affrunti, the father of two of […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Something Strange In The Sky, Several Military Aircraft Seen At The Rockford Airport Shortly Afterwards
nbc15.com
West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Rockford Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
nbc15.com
MPD: Man discovers bullet hole in home while mowing his lawn
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the outside of the house while mowing the lawn. MPD responded to the 3700 block of Lien Road, where in addition to the bullet hole in the home, the bullet was also recovered.
WIFR
Rockford man travels to Florida to ride out Hurricane Ian
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not a story you hear everyday, where a hurricane hunter from Rockford finds himself in the middle of a storm, that could go down as one of the strongest in Florida’s history. “I believe the number is about a million people without power...
Scammers burglarize Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon
BELOIT, Wis. — Burglars, one of whom posed as an employee of a tree removal company, took an unspecified amount from a Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In a Facebook post, police said a man who claimed to be from a tree removal company approached the elderly victim Wednesday afternoon about removing trees. While the...
SUV Driving Recklessly In Rockford, Illinois With Hood Open, What Could Go Wrong?
Videos that bring a "holy #$%&!" reaction never get old. One can only be so lucky to be the person who gets the insanity on video if that's the right word. If you do capture something crazy on the video you should understand how rare this is. The not-so-lucky side of the story is physically being involved in the action.
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
brodheadmedia.com
Lilli Stevens, Staff Writer
I'm Lilli Stevens, I'm a junior at Brodhead high school, I like reading, hanging out with my friends. I'm a virgo and my favorite musicians are Lana del Rey and Adele.
Rockford native living in Florida evacuates from Hurricane Ian
(WTVO) — Many people are preparing for the worst as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, and that includes a former stateline resident. The Stillman Valley graduate and her husband were told they would have to evacuate their home Tuesday morning, and while they are doing everything they can to be prepared, she said that it does […]
