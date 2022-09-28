ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Protester arrested following passage of West Virginia abortion ban

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUW2K_0iCqAvE000

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law 00:24

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol.

Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, was arrested Friday and charged with three misdemeanors: obstructing an officer, willful disruption of governmental processes and disorderly conduct against "the peace and dignity of the state," according to a copy of the arrest warrant that she shared with The Associated Press. Misdemeanor offenses come with a penalty of up to $500 and/or up to a year in jail for each conviction.

Jacobs, who runs advocacy programs for a nonprofit legal services organization, was removed from the House chamber's gallery on Sept. 13 while listening to lawmakers discuss legislation — signed into law Sept. 16 by Republican Gov. Jim Justice — that bans abortion at all stages of pregnancy, with few exceptions. The day the ban was signed into law, a warrant went out for Jacob's arrest.

Morgan Switzer, spokesperson for West Virginia's Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Capitol police, confirmed Monday that two people protesting the abortion ban were arrested, but said the department needed more time to prepare an official comment. She did not immediately explain why it took more than a week to arrest Jacobs.

During the debate, Republican Del. Margitta Mazzocchi said people who want to protect against pregnancy can buy emergency contraceptives — known as "Plan B" pills — over the counter at pharmacies like Walgreens.

"Not if you're poor," Jacobs shouted down at lawmakers, which was followed by shouts from others sitting in the gallery.

Jacobs said she became frustrated listening to Mazzocchi's speech because she felt like the lawmaker was overlooking that the pills cost between $40 and $50, an amount she said is "cost prohibitive for a lot of people."

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, who was presiding over the floor session, asked people in the gallery to remain quiet while lawmakers conducted their business. As shouting continued, he asked security to remove Jacobs. She refused to move, and said she let her body go limp as Capitol police dragged her out of the gallery by her arms.

"Don't just sit there while they take away your rights," she shouted as they dragged her out of the gallery.

Capitol police did not arrest her then and let her leave and walk downstairs, where she rejoined a group of protesters rallying outside the chamber doors for at least an hour, staying until the bill passed.

Another female protester who spoke out while lawmakers were in session was arrested and charged on the spot and escorted out of the building.

In the days following lawmakers' passage of the bill, a video of Jacobs being dragged out of the gallery began circulating on social media. Jacobs said she was tuning into a 9 a.m. work call on Friday at her home in Morgantown — some 125 miles (201 kilometers) from Charleston — when she heard banging on her door. It was state police, and they had a warrant for her arrest.

She was led into the back of a police cruiser and taken to the state police barracks for processing. She was arraigned by a county magistrate on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Her court date has not yet been scheduled, she said.

Days after the arrest, Jacobs said she's still in shock.

"I don't know how to process the fact that the state can come for you days, weeks after you allegedly did something wrong, and especially when they literally had me in their hands," she said.

She said before the day of that protest, she and other protesters felt a mounting frustration that the public wasn't given enough of an opportunity to voice their opinions about the ban. At the only public hearing held for the bill, people were given only 45 seconds each to speak. People who refused to comply where escorted out by security.

"I wish that I could better articulate the way that it feels to sit and watch the state take a right away from me and others that we've had our entire lives," she said Monday. "To sit there and watch them casually and I think callously talk about abortion in really clinical terms, it just made it really obvious to me that my life is less important than someone else's life.

"We can all disagree — I certainly disagree — with their interpretation of when life begins. But it is maddening beyond words that I have to describe it and also it makes me feel and it continues to make me feel very powerless. "

Comments / 2

Related
WOWK 13 News

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
ENVIRONMENT
voiceofmotown.com

Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Charleston, WV
Morgantown, WV
Society
City
Morgantown, WV
State
West Virginia State
Mountain State Spotlight

A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back

MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
MATOAKA, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Roger Hanshaw
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Fraternity cleared of hazing, sanctioned on other violations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University fraternity has been cleared of hazing allegations but will be sanctioned separately on other violations, the school said.Pi Kappa Phi and the school agreed to end the fraternity's interim suspension related to alleged hazing. The chapter will be on deferred suspension through February and lose some privileges through June, the school said Thursday."In this case, our inquiry found no evidence of hazing, but exposed recruitment and alcohol behaviors which violate our Student Conduct Code," said Jill Gibson, director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities.The fraternity agreed to participate in education, training and harm reduction programs, WVU said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Education rule-making amendment on West Virginia ballot

CHARLESTON — Amendment 2 is getting all the attention these days, but voters in West Virginia have three other constitutional amendments to consider on the November ballot, including an amendment that would give lawmakers sign-off on education regulations. Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Plan B#Protest#The Associated Press#House#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
CBS Pittsburgh

Elevator law named in memory of Ohio boy who died in accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages take effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws.Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions.The elevator law is named in memory of 7-year-old Weston Androw, a boy from Canton, Ohio, who died last year at an Outer Banks vacation rental when he became trapped between the elevator car and elevator shaft.The law says landlords of these short-term rentals must reduce the gap between elevator...
CANTON, OH
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local veteran asked by committee to testify in Jan. 6 hearing

PITTSBURGH — We first met Walt Lang days after the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s capital. The veteran originally from Bethel Park hand-delivered a plaque made out of Potomac marble as a peace offering to the Capitol Police in Washington, D.C. Then, nearly two years later, he says he got a phone call he could have never seen coming. It was from the January 6 Committee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
82K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy