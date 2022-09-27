Read full article on original website
A Tribute to Teachers
I was raised by public school educators. I saw firsthand the work, dedication and compassion that being a teacher required.
What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
Private schools go into overdrive with open houses
Private schools across Delaware are in the thick of recruiting season, and most of them are holding open houses in the coming weeks. The programs for those open houses are designed both to entice the students, but also answer any questions they and their families have, so everybody can be sure the match is good. They are popular for both ... Read More
Reading & Math Scores Plummet for Elementary-Aged Kids Thanks to Pandemic
The National Center for Education Statistics is showing the biggest decline in math and reading in decades. When schools started to close in 2020, educators and parents feared it would be detrimental to students. Not only would kids lose their connection to peers, but everyone assumed education was bound to suffer for years to come. Now, a new report from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) is pinpointing exactly the areas we will need to overcome to get back on track.
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
