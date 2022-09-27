Read full article on original website
CNBC
Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content
While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
3 tips for growing your business using social media
Socialfly is a leading social-first digital agency and one of the first companies to enter the space nearly a decade ago. The New York-based company works with brands such as Madison Square Garden, Conair and Hudson Yards.
Daily Collegian
The case for vanishing from social media without a trace
It’s been nearly three years since I vanished from social media without a trace. I wiped all of my accounts and deleted them — a process these apps made tedious and nearly impossible. I was bracing for the shock of going cold turkey, but instead, I felt as if some pervasive, dopamine-induced static was finally lifted from my brain. Looking back on this moment, I find myself thinking, “isn’t it a warning sign that we’re using the language of drug addiction to describe Instagram?”
Social Media: BeReal Aim To Go Back To Basics
BeReal is a social media app available since July 2022 in the United States. Named “anti-Instagram,” the concept of this social media is very simple: the user receives alerts at random times once a day. The user has two minutes to take pictures from his phone’s front and back camera and post them.
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
WhatsApp announces new feature that will change how you call your mates for good
GROUP video calls on WhatsApp are about to get a lot more crowded quickly. The Facebook-owned app has just introduced a brand new feature that will make it easier to share, especially when inviting loads of people. It's called Call Link. The latest addition allows you to share a link...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter May Be Impacted As Vietnam Reportedly Plans Rules To Limit News Posts On Social Media
Vietnam is reportedly planning to introduce new laws to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content. This could come as a setback for social media giants such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube, and Twitter Inc. TWTR. What Happened: The authorities...
How to make a Twitter account private and how to reverse it
Go to "Settings and Privacy," then "Privacy and safety," and then "Audience and tagging." Then turn on "Protect you Tweets."
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook
For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
The Verge
Even Twitter is becoming TikTok
Twitter is joining the bandwagon of social media companies copying TikTok’s everlasting scroll of videos. In a blog post on Thursday, the company announced that it’s updating its video player to be “immersive” — tapping on it will make the video full screen, and if you scroll up, you’ll “start browsing more engaging video content.” The company is also adding a video carousel to its Explore tab, which will show you “some of the most popular videos being shared on Twitter.”
techunwrapped.com
In 2023 you will be able to know if your personal data appears on Google
Google will say if personal data comes out in searches. Surely you have ever had the curiosity to put your name and surnames into Google to see what comes up. It is possible that you have seen pages that you did not even know had your data. Perhaps you participated in a public call, in something related to the university or simply because you put your data on a page. All that can appear in search engines and anyone could see it.
BYU Newsnet
BYU AdLab tackles the ethical challenges of advertising
BYU AdLab Manager Pat Doyle is working to inspire students to create meaningful content despite an oversaturated, sales-driven advertising industry. The BYU AdLab consists of 300 students and is ranked as one of the top undergraduate advertising programs in the nation, according to their website. “Because there’s so much advertising...
Albany Herald
Meta is using AI to generate videos from just a few words
Artificial intelligence is getting better and better at generating an image in response to a handful of words, with publicly available AI image generators such as DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion. Now, Meta researchers are taking AI a step further: they're using it to concoct videos from a text prompt.
techunwrapped.com
Personalized advertising: what happens when you accept cookies
The famous cookies they open the door to personalized advertising, even if we do not stop to read them, it is a file that contains information about the actions carried out on a web page. Its acceptance brings with it, among other things, advertising personalization. From that moment on, when browsing the Internet or on social networks, advertisements may appear for previously searched products or even related to other content of interest to the user.
Business Owners, Rejoice: Your Facebook and Instagram Accounts Will All Be in One Place
You can now toggle between your personal and business accounts.
Report: Facebook Testing ‘Subscriber Only’ Posts
Facebook is apparently testing a new option that would let users limit access to their posts to subscribers only for a set period after publishing. As Social Media Today reported Wednesday (Sept. 28), some users can access an ‘Early Access for Subscribers’ option in their post settings, which lets them restrict access to that post for a chosen period of time: 24 hours, 48 hours, or a week.
