Education

CNBC

Mark Zuckerberg doesn't like your scrolling habits: Social media is for 'building relationships,' not just consuming content

While Mark Zuckerberg spends most of his days on social media, you won't find him mindlessly scrolling through Instagram Reels. That's because Zuckerberg thinks social media is best when used to communicate. On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Meta CEO said he thinks platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter can be beneficial to users' well-being — but primarily when they're used to connect with others.
Daily Collegian

The case for vanishing from social media without a trace

It’s been nearly three years since I vanished from social media without a trace. I wiped all of my accounts and deleted them — a process these apps made tedious and nearly impossible. I was bracing for the shock of going cold turkey, but instead, I felt as if some pervasive, dopamine-induced static was finally lifted from my brain. Looking back on this moment, I find myself thinking, “isn’t it a warning sign that we’re using the language of drug addiction to describe Instagram?”
Alex Rosado

Social Media: BeReal Aim To Go Back To Basics

BeReal is a social media app available since July 2022 in the United States. Named “anti-Instagram,” the concept of this social media is very simple: the user receives alerts at random times once a day. The user has two minutes to take pictures from his phone’s front and back camera and post them.
technewstoday.com

How to See Old Stories on Facebook?

Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
Reader's Digest

Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook

For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
The Verge

Even Twitter is becoming TikTok

Twitter is joining the bandwagon of social media companies copying TikTok’s everlasting scroll of videos. In a blog post on Thursday, the company announced that it’s updating its video player to be “immersive” — tapping on it will make the video full screen, and if you scroll up, you’ll “start browsing more engaging video content.” The company is also adding a video carousel to its Explore tab, which will show you “some of the most popular videos being shared on Twitter.”
techunwrapped.com

In 2023 you will be able to know if your personal data appears on Google

Google will say if personal data comes out in searches. Surely you have ever had the curiosity to put your name and surnames into Google to see what comes up. It is possible that you have seen pages that you did not even know had your data. Perhaps you participated in a public call, in something related to the university or simply because you put your data on a page. All that can appear in search engines and anyone could see it.
BYU Newsnet

BYU AdLab tackles the ethical challenges of advertising

BYU AdLab Manager Pat Doyle is working to inspire students to create meaningful content despite an oversaturated, sales-driven advertising industry. The BYU AdLab consists of 300 students and is ranked as one of the top undergraduate advertising programs in the nation, according to their website. “Because there’s so much advertising...
Albany Herald

Meta is using AI to generate videos from just a few words

Artificial intelligence is getting better and better at generating an image in response to a handful of words, with publicly available AI image generators such as DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion. Now, Meta researchers are taking AI a step further: they're using it to concoct videos from a text prompt.
techunwrapped.com

Personalized advertising: what happens when you accept cookies

The famous cookies they open the door to personalized advertising, even if we do not stop to read them, it is a file that contains information about the actions carried out on a web page. Its acceptance brings with it, among other things, advertising personalization. From that moment on, when browsing the Internet or on social networks, advertisements may appear for previously searched products or even related to other content of interest to the user.
pymnts

Report: Facebook Testing ‘Subscriber Only’ Posts

Facebook is apparently testing a new option that would let users limit access to their posts to subscribers only for a set period after publishing. As Social Media Today reported Wednesday (Sept. 28), some users can access an ‘Early Access for Subscribers’ option in their post settings, which lets them restrict access to that post for a chosen period of time: 24 hours, 48 hours, or a week.
