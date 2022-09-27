Google will say if personal data comes out in searches. Surely you have ever had the curiosity to put your name and surnames into Google to see what comes up. It is possible that you have seen pages that you did not even know had your data. Perhaps you participated in a public call, in something related to the university or simply because you put your data on a page. All that can appear in search engines and anyone could see it.

INTERNET ・ 21 HOURS AGO