Tulsa, OK

tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Volleyball Falls In 3-0 Sweep To UCF

WICHITA, Kan. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team lost to the UCF Knights in straight sets (17-25, 16-25, 9-25) Friday at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in conference action. Outside hitter Kayley Cassaday finished...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Men’s Tennis To Host ITA Men’s All-American Championships

Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team will play host to the ITA Men's All-American Championships for the 17th year in a row at the Michael D. Case Center on the Tulsa campus and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park. Starting on Saturday, Oct. 1,...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

GAME PREVIEW: TULSA HOSTS CINCINNATI IN AAC OPENER

GAME 5: TULSA (2-2, 0-0 American) vs. CINCINNATI (3-1, 0-0 American) Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1, 6 pm (CT) Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000) TULSA – Philip Montgomery (Tarleton State '95), 8th year. CINCINNATI – Luke Fickell (Ohio State '97), 7th year. TV: ESPNU. Talent: Jay...
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Battles East Carolina to 0-0 Tie

The Tulsa women's soccer team battled East Carolina to a 0-0 tie on Thursday night at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, N.C. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-4-2 on the season and 1-1-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Pirates moved to 7-4-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the league. "In...
GREENVILLE, NC
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sapulpa, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa-Cincinnati Football Game Day Information

The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Cincinnati Bearcats. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 4:30 p.m. Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m. Game Day Reynolds Center Ticket Office Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reopens at 4:30...
CINCINNATI, OH
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa-UCF Moved to Friday, South Florida Match Postponed

IRVING, Texas — Due to Hurricane Ian, The American Athletic Conference has announced volleyball schedule changes ahead of this weekend's action. Tulsa's match with UCF has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. The match will be played at the Charles Koch Area in Wichita, Kan. and will be streamed on ESPN+
TULSA, OK
tulsahurricane.com

Get to Know Tulsa Rowing Coach Brandon Campbell

Tulsa's Bruce Howard sat down with new head rowing coach Brandon Campbell. The duo discussed how he got into rowing originally, how he came to be at Tulsa, what he thinks of TU so far and what he wants to accomplish during the fall season. Campbell was named as the...
TULSA, OK
High School Football PRO

Muskogee, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Muskogee, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Putnam City West High School football team will have a game with Muskogee High School on September 30, 2022, 17:00:00.
MUSKOGEE, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
TULSA, OK
news4sanantonio.com

What can be done to combat street racing in Tulsa?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's one of Tulsa's most dangerous and deadly problems - we're talking about street racing. Just last year, police say a racer hit and killed a woman. The revving of engines on the B.A. Expressway and burn-out marks on north Tulsa roads are proof, street racing is a city-wide issue.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Tulsa. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Police said a man was shot and walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Tulsa homicide detectives are currently looking into what led...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police take homicide suspect into custody in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a homicide suspect after police evacuated a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of him Friday morning. According to police, Camreion Williams was arrested for shooting and killing his stepfather, Pete Clifton. It started when officers were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
TULSA, OK

