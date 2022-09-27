Read full article on original website
Tulsa Volleyball Falls In 3-0 Sweep To UCF
WICHITA, Kan. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team lost to the UCF Knights in straight sets (17-25, 16-25, 9-25) Friday at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in conference action. Outside hitter Kayley Cassaday finished...
Tulsa Men’s Tennis To Host ITA Men’s All-American Championships
Tulsa, Okla. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team will play host to the ITA Men's All-American Championships for the 17th year in a row at the Michael D. Case Center on the Tulsa campus and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park. Starting on Saturday, Oct. 1,...
GAME PREVIEW: TULSA HOSTS CINCINNATI IN AAC OPENER
GAME 5: TULSA (2-2, 0-0 American) vs. CINCINNATI (3-1, 0-0 American) Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1, 6 pm (CT) Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium (30,000) TULSA – Philip Montgomery (Tarleton State '95), 8th year. CINCINNATI – Luke Fickell (Ohio State '97), 7th year. TV: ESPNU. Talent: Jay...
Tulsa Battles East Carolina to 0-0 Tie
The Tulsa women's soccer team battled East Carolina to a 0-0 tie on Thursday night at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, N.C. The Golden Hurricane moved to 6-4-2 on the season and 1-1-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Pirates moved to 7-4-2 overall and 2-0-1 in the league. "In...
Tulsa-Cincinnati Football Game Day Information
The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Cincinnati Bearcats. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 4:30 p.m. Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m. Game Day Reynolds Center Ticket Office Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reopens at 4:30...
Tulsa-UCF Moved to Friday, South Florida Match Postponed
IRVING, Texas — Due to Hurricane Ian, The American Athletic Conference has announced volleyball schedule changes ahead of this weekend's action. Tulsa's match with UCF has been rescheduled to Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. The match will be played at the Charles Koch Area in Wichita, Kan. and will be streamed on ESPN+
Get to Know Tulsa Rowing Coach Brandon Campbell
Tulsa's Bruce Howard sat down with new head rowing coach Brandon Campbell. The duo discussed how he got into rowing originally, how he came to be at Tulsa, what he thinks of TU so far and what he wants to accomplish during the fall season. Campbell was named as the...
ORU soccer player killed in deadly south Tulsa crash
Officers say the victim was stopped at the stop light when another driver rear-ended them with their van.
City officials announces plans to build an inclusive playground in Tulsa
According to officials, the new playground at Whiteside Park will be one of "the most inclusive play spaces" in the Sooner State.
Muskogee, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister speaks in Tulsa
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister visited Tulsa on Thursday for a conversation with Tulsa World columnist Ginnie Graham. The two covered a lot of material onstage at The University of Tulsa during what was billed as a forum for issues facing young people. Listen above for more.
Tulsa police reveals details of homicide arrest in downtown Tulsa
A suspect is now in custody. They are asking for people to stay away from the area until the scene is clear and secure.
What can be done to combat street racing in Tulsa?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's one of Tulsa's most dangerous and deadly problems - we're talking about street racing. Just last year, police say a racer hit and killed a woman. The revving of engines on the B.A. Expressway and burn-out marks on north Tulsa roads are proof, street racing is a city-wide issue.
Police evacuate downtown Tulsa building in pursuit of homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are evacuating a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of a homicide suspect. Police said they are evacuating the Cox Business Center, near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue, after reports that a homicide suspect might be inside the building. Police are asking...
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting in north Tulsa. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Police said a man was shot and walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Tulsa homicide detectives are currently looking into what led...
Police take homicide suspect into custody in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a homicide suspect after police evacuated a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of him Friday morning. According to police, Camreion Williams was arrested for shooting and killing his stepfather, Pete Clifton. It started when officers were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments,...
Broken water meter leads to big bill for Tulsa family
Most of us know we should take a close look at all those bills we get every month, no matter how complicated they may seem.
Tulsa home a total loss following fire overnight
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire overnight at a home in midtown. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd and Utica. Flames were seen when firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the home was vacant but the fire spread to a neighbor’s house.
EXCLUSIVE: State legislators seek answers on contested Turnpike; local officials remain silent
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Oklahoma legislators are joining Berryhill-area residents in calling for answers about the legality of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA)’s plan to charge tolls on a stretch of the Gilcrease Expressway. But getting answers from the local officials behind the project hasn’t been so easy.
Second suspect arrested in deadly BA Expressway shooting, will return to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A second arrest has been made in connection to a murder on the Broken Arrow Expressway. 17-year-old Terek Charis was driving on July 31 when he was shot. A passenger in Charis’ car was also shot six times, but they survived. Brandon Jefferson was arrested...
