Trenton, NJ

Roadwork causing commuter headaches

If you live in or around Egg Harbor Township, you’ve encountered the never-ending detours around Fire Road. The intersection of Mill and Fire roads has been partially blocked off since 2017. It’s been five years with no end in sight. Not only has Fire Road been creating problems...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be repairing a gas main on Federal Street in Camden and Pennsauken on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30. There will be a lane shift on Federal Street at the intersection with North 39th Street. “Motorists should consider taking an alternate route to...
CAMDEN, NJ
Mayor Gusciora Responds to State and Local Concerns Regarding TWW

TRENTON, NJ – Mayor Reed Gusciora issued the following statement today regarding progress made at Trenton Water Works (TWW), compliance with State agreements, and attempts by state and local officials to enact a "major shakeup" at the City-owned utility. "I share the concerns expressed by area officials that we...
TRENTON, NJ
Department of Public Works Releases Fall Road Paving Schedule

Residents can now submit roads to be reviewed by City staff. Trenton, N.J. – The City of Trenton Department of Public Works released their Fall paving schedule today. A list of roads to be paved is below, and will be available and updated at trentonnj.org/paving. Residents can also now email recommended roads for resurfacing to paving@trentonnj.org.
TRENTON, NJ
Trenton Community Street Teams: A Path to Coordinated Public Safety

Trenton Community Street Teams (TCST) has been hard at work engaging with community leaders, doing community service, and providing information to Trenton residents across the city. Started earlier this year, TCST was created in response to the uptick in violent crime in recent years and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It...
TRENTON, NJ
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
TRENTON: NJ STATE POLICE HOLD INTERMENT CEREMONY FOR CAPTAIN DANIEL JORDAN

Recently, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed the family and friends of retired Captain Daniel Jordan #1405 to an interment ceremony at Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Colonel Callahan and Colonel Carl Williams Jr. (retired) had an opportunity to talk about Captain Jordan’s career and the positive impact he had...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ STATE POLICE ARE SEEKING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESPONSE TEAM VOLUNTEERS – COULD IT BE YOU?

The New Jersey State Police is looking for civilian members of the community to work collaboratively with State Police stations throughout the state as part of the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). DVRT is a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week program created to assist survivors of domestic abuse. This Team is composed of specially-trained volunteer advocates who provide comfort to survivors and help them through the crisis.
NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
TRENTON, NJ
LGBTQ national group backs Williams in Trenton

Jennifer Williams’ bid for the North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council and to become the first openly transgender elected official in New Jersey, has won the backing of LGBTQ Victory Fund. The group helps provide financial resources and other help to LGBTQ people seeking public office. “Jennifer’s...
TRENTON, NJ
Mercer Street Friends Appoints Two New Board Leaders

“The Mercer Street Friends Board of Trustees welcomes two exceptional leaders. Gerald and Bill bring unique skills, experiences, and vision to the organization,” said Ken Blackwell, Chair of the Mercer Street Friends Board. “We are pleased to have Gerald join us and to have Bill returning to the Board.”
TRENTON, NJ

