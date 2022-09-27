Read full article on original website
shorelocalnews.com
Roadwork causing commuter headaches
If you live in or around Egg Harbor Township, you’ve encountered the never-ending detours around Fire Road. The intersection of Mill and Fire roads has been partially blocked off since 2017. It’s been five years with no end in sight. Not only has Fire Road been creating problems...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Camden
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be repairing a gas main on Federal Street in Camden and Pennsauken on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30. There will be a lane shift on Federal Street at the intersection with North 39th Street. “Motorists should consider taking an alternate route to...
trentonnj.org
Mayor Gusciora Responds to State and Local Concerns Regarding TWW
TRENTON, NJ – Mayor Reed Gusciora issued the following statement today regarding progress made at Trenton Water Works (TWW), compliance with State agreements, and attempts by state and local officials to enact a "major shakeup" at the City-owned utility. "I share the concerns expressed by area officials that we...
NJ.com
Towns want state takeover of water utility after scathing report finds ongoing failures
The mayors of the four towns outside Trenton that get their water from the city’s utility called Wednesday for the state to take over its operations, following a report that again found multiple ongoing struggles in it providing safe drinking water. Several state representatives and the Mercer County executive...
trentonnj.org
Department of Public Works Releases Fall Road Paving Schedule
Residents can now submit roads to be reviewed by City staff. Trenton, N.J. – The City of Trenton Department of Public Works released their Fall paving schedule today. A list of roads to be paved is below, and will be available and updated at trentonnj.org/paving. Residents can also now email recommended roads for resurfacing to paving@trentonnj.org.
trentondaily.com
Trenton Community Street Teams: A Path to Coordinated Public Safety
Trenton Community Street Teams (TCST) has been hard at work engaging with community leaders, doing community service, and providing information to Trenton residents across the city. Started earlier this year, TCST was created in response to the uptick in violent crime in recent years and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It...
NJ Transit rail service affected after SEPTA train with 25 aboard derails in Trenton
A Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train to Philadelphia with 25 people aboard derailed shortly after leaving the Trenton Transportation Center late Wednesday morning, SEPTA officials said. The train to Center City derailed shortly after 11 a.m. after it has just left Trenton, said Andrew Busch, a SEPTA spokesman. The train...
NJ.com
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
‘What are they going to do next?’: Health concerns emerge as officials get ready to clean up Camden’s toxic pile of dirt
Isa Martinez said the lot across the street from her home in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood was empty until about two years ago. That’s when she said trucks started to bring debris to dump on the site. “The houses are shaking, everything is just going crazy,” she said....
ocscanner.news
TRENTON: NJ STATE POLICE HOLD INTERMENT CEREMONY FOR CAPTAIN DANIEL JORDAN
Recently, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed the family and friends of retired Captain Daniel Jordan #1405 to an interment ceremony at Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Colonel Callahan and Colonel Carl Williams Jr. (retired) had an opportunity to talk about Captain Jordan’s career and the positive impact he had...
Garden State Parkway to go all E-ZPass, while paying cash may remain an option on the N.J. Turnpike
The ritual of handing cash to a toll collector on the Garden State Parkway is headed for the history books, but paying cash might still be an option on the New Jersey Turnpike. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs both highways, followed the lead of the Atlantic City Expressway,...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE ARE SEEKING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESPONSE TEAM VOLUNTEERS – COULD IT BE YOU?
The New Jersey State Police is looking for civilian members of the community to work collaboratively with State Police stations throughout the state as part of the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). DVRT is a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week program created to assist survivors of domestic abuse. This Team is composed of specially-trained volunteer advocates who provide comfort to survivors and help them through the crisis.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
njbmagazine.com
NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
New Jersey Globe
LGBTQ national group backs Williams in Trenton
Jennifer Williams’ bid for the North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council and to become the first openly transgender elected official in New Jersey, has won the backing of LGBTQ Victory Fund. The group helps provide financial resources and other help to LGBTQ people seeking public office. “Jennifer’s...
trentondaily.com
Mercer Street Friends Appoints Two New Board Leaders
“The Mercer Street Friends Board of Trustees welcomes two exceptional leaders. Gerald and Bill bring unique skills, experiences, and vision to the organization,” said Ken Blackwell, Chair of the Mercer Street Friends Board. “We are pleased to have Gerald join us and to have Bill returning to the Board.”
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey
TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
Woman fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A woman was fatally struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train late Monday, according to authorities.
